or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Rocker Todd Rundgren Declares 'Taylor Swift Is the Apotheosis of Mediocrity': 'Not a Great Singer'

pic of Todd Rundgren and Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

When asked what musician he'd lampoon today, Todd Rundgren said Taylor Swift has 'ruined music.'

Sept. 30 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Aging 1970s rocker and record producer Todd Rundgren didn’t mince words when asked who he’d target to mock in the modern musical era: Taylor Swift.

Rundgren notably said back in 1977 that he produced Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of H--- record to make fun of Bruce Springsteen.

When a publication asked in a recent interview who he’d make fun of if he produced it today, he didn’t hesitate: “Taylor Swift, of course. There’s an argument to be made that she ruined music. It’s an understandable phenomenon. It’s just that, to me, Taylor Swift is the apotheosis of mediocrity.”

Article continues below advertisement

'Why Don't We Start Making Music for Young Girls Instead of Pearl Jam?'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is the wealthiest female musician of all time, according to 'Forbes,' with a net worth of $2 billion.

The 78-year-old musician went on to theorize that video games ruined the music industry in the 1990s, leaving a void to be filled by female artists like Swift.

“Back in the ’90s, boys stopped spending money on music and started spending it on video games, and that left the music market with, ‘Well, where do we go here?’” he said. “And they said, ‘Well, there’s all these young girls and they’ve got their allowances, too. Why don’t we start making music for young girls instead of Pearl Jam or something like that?”

Article continues below advertisement

'She's Not A Great Singer'

Image of Todd Rundgren
Source: MEGA

Todd Rundgren, 78, still maintains an active touring schedule.

Rundgren went on to denigrate Swift’s skill across the board. “Taylor Swift doesn’t do anything particularly great except grow hair,” he said. “She’s not a great singer. She’s not a great songwriter. She’s not a great dancer. She’s a role model for what was a very young generation of women.”

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Rundgren's Career Brought Him to Rock Hall of Fame

Image of Todd Rundgren
Source: MEGA

Todd Rundgren's innovative, forward-looking musical style made him one of the most sought-after producers of the 1970s.

Rundgren formed his first band in 1967 and recorded several hits in the 1970s and 1980s, including “Can We Still Be Friends” and arena-rock staple “Bang the Drum All Day.” He made his name behind the scenes as a record producer who pushed the limits of electronic music and interactive systems. He produced for such artists as Grand Funk Railroad, The New York Dolls and Meat Loaf, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

2026 Has Been a Good Year for Taylor Swift

image of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift received MTV's inaugural Artist-Director Award on September 27 at the Video Music Awards.

Swift probably won’t get her feathers ruffled by Rundgren’s criticisms; she’s having an outstanding year. Forbes called her the richest female musician in history, with a net worth of $2 billion. Her latest release, The Life of a Showgirl: Encore Edition, dropped September 25, and the new song "Patient Zero" broke Spotify's record as the most-streamed song by a woman any day so far this year.

Her July wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden made headlines around the world, and on September 27, MTV presented her with the first Artist Director Award at the Video Music Awards, where she won Video of the Year for "The Fate of Ophelia."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.