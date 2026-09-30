Rocker Todd Rundgren Declares 'Taylor Swift Is the Apotheosis of Mediocrity': 'Not a Great Singer'

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Aging 1970s rocker and record producer Todd Rundgren didn’t mince words when asked who he’d target to mock in the modern musical era: Taylor Swift. Rundgren notably said back in 1977 that he produced Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of H--- record to make fun of Bruce Springsteen. When a publication asked in a recent interview who he’d make fun of if he produced it today, he didn’t hesitate: “Taylor Swift, of course. There’s an argument to be made that she ruined music. It’s an understandable phenomenon. It’s just that, to me, Taylor Swift is the apotheosis of mediocrity.”

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'Why Don't We Start Making Music for Young Girls Instead of Pearl Jam?'

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift is the wealthiest female musician of all time, according to 'Forbes,' with a net worth of $2 billion.

The 78-year-old musician went on to theorize that video games ruined the music industry in the 1990s, leaving a void to be filled by female artists like Swift. “Back in the ’90s, boys stopped spending money on music and started spending it on video games, and that left the music market with, ‘Well, where do we go here?’” he said. “And they said, ‘Well, there’s all these young girls and they’ve got their allowances, too. Why don’t we start making music for young girls instead of Pearl Jam or something like that?”

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'She's Not A Great Singer'

Source: MEGA Todd Rundgren, 78, still maintains an active touring schedule.

Rundgren went on to denigrate Swift’s skill across the board. “Taylor Swift doesn’t do anything particularly great except grow hair,” he said. “She’s not a great singer. She’s not a great songwriter. She’s not a great dancer. She’s a role model for what was a very young generation of women.”

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Rundgren's Career Brought Him to Rock Hall of Fame

Source: MEGA Todd Rundgren's innovative, forward-looking musical style made him one of the most sought-after producers of the 1970s.

Rundgren formed his first band in 1967 and recorded several hits in the 1970s and 1980s, including “Can We Still Be Friends” and arena-rock staple “Bang the Drum All Day.” He made his name behind the scenes as a record producer who pushed the limits of electronic music and interactive systems. He produced for such artists as Grand Funk Railroad, The New York Dolls and Meat Loaf, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

2026 Has Been a Good Year for Taylor Swift

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift received MTV's inaugural Artist-Director Award on September 27 at the Video Music Awards.