Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel Have Been Dating 'for a While' as Joan Smalls Fallout Rumors Swirl, Source Says

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Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel have been getting to know each other amid rumors of her fallout with Joan Smalls. The football star, 49, and the model, 38, have “been dating for a while now,” according to an insider interview released on October 24. “They both live in Miami, so it’s very convenient,” the source explained. “They’re spending a lot of time together.”

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'Gone to Lengths Not to Be Spotted'

Source: MEGA Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel have allegedly been linked for several months.

Despite having been together for a few “months,” sources explained that the pair have been "selective" about who they’ve divulged their relationship to. “She’s been very secretive and selective about who she’s told about their dating,” another insider explained of Swanepoel. “When they have met up, they’ve gone [to great] lengths not to be spotted.” Neither Brady nor Swanepoel have publicly confirmed their relationship. However, the recent feud rumors hinted at their romance.

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Joan Smalls and Candice Swanepoel's Feud

Source: MEGA Joan Smalls and Candice Swanepoel were notably not seen together at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Swanepoel recently made headlines after failing to appear in photos with her former model bestie Smalls at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last week. Rumors suggested the pair fell out around July after Swanepoel expressed concerns about Smalls’ alleged on-and-off relationship with Brady out of respect for his ex-wife. After Smalls and Brady broke it off, Swanepoel reportedly started seeing the NFL star. Comments attributed to Smalls suggested that she confirmed her rift with Swanepoel, calling the model a “backstabber.” “There is no girl code with some people," Smalls allegedly said in screenshots that circulated online.

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Source: MEGA Tom Brady was previously linked to Alix Earle and Irina Shayk.

Brady was previously married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen from 2009 to 2022. The couple had three children together: Jack, 19, Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13. Following their split, Brady has been linked to influencer Alix Earle and Irina Shayk, though he has noted publicly that he has little time to think about dating. “I don’t have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working, and I love my kids,” he said in January. “I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I’m doing, so I’m working on some really cool projects and I’m involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things.” “My oldest is 19. But seeing him thrive and grow, and there’s nothing greater for a parent when you’re seeing your kids do well,” he added. “I’m so blessed in so many parts of my life.”

Source: MEGA Tom Brady has spoken out on dating amid his divorce.