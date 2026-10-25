Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel Have Been Dating 'for a While' as Joan Smalls Fallout Rumors Swirl, Source Says
Oct. 25 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel have been getting to know each other amid rumors of her fallout with Joan Smalls.
The football star, 49, and the model, 38, have “been dating for a while now,” according to an insider interview released on October 24.
“They both live in Miami, so it’s very convenient,” the source explained. “They’re spending a lot of time together.”
'Gone to Lengths Not to Be Spotted'
Despite having been together for a few “months,” sources explained that the pair have been "selective" about who they’ve divulged their relationship to.
“She’s been very secretive and selective about who she’s told about their dating,” another insider explained of Swanepoel. “When they have met up, they’ve gone [to great] lengths not to be spotted.”
Neither Brady nor Swanepoel have publicly confirmed their relationship. However, the recent feud rumors hinted at their romance.
Joan Smalls and Candice Swanepoel's Feud
Swanepoel recently made headlines after failing to appear in photos with her former model bestie Smalls at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last week.
Rumors suggested the pair fell out around July after Swanepoel expressed concerns about Smalls’ alleged on-and-off relationship with Brady out of respect for his ex-wife.
After Smalls and Brady broke it off, Swanepoel reportedly started seeing the NFL star. Comments attributed to Smalls suggested that she confirmed her rift with Swanepoel, calling the model a “backstabber.”
“There is no girl code with some people," Smalls allegedly said in screenshots that circulated online.
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Brady was previously married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen from 2009 to 2022. The couple had three children together: Jack, 19, Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13.
Following their split, Brady has been linked to influencer Alix Earle and Irina Shayk, though he has noted publicly that he has little time to think about dating.
“I don’t have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working, and I love my kids,” he said in January. “I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I’m doing, so I’m working on some really cool projects and I’m involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things.”
“My oldest is 19. But seeing him thrive and grow, and there’s nothing greater for a parent when you’re seeing your kids do well,” he added. “I’m so blessed in so many parts of my life.”
Swanepoel has never been married but was in a long-term relationship with Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli.
The former couple met when she was just 17 and got engaged in 2015. They later split in 2018 and share two sons, Anacãn, 10, and Ariel, 7.
Swanepoel has since kept her dating life very private, only occasionally speaking out on how she balances work, motherhood and a personal life.
“Life is a constant search for balance, for me at least, and yes, I do sometimes feel overwhelmed, but I’m very in tune with my children’s needs, then my own personal needs, which are also important,” she said in 2023.