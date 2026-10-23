NEWS Candice Swanepoel and Joan Smalls Spark Feud Speculation as Tom Brady Gets Dragged Into the Drama Source: MEGA Candice Swanepoel and Joan Smalls have sparked friendship fallout rumors following the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Taylor Camp Oct. 23 2026, Published 6:59 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Are two of Victoria's Secret's most recognizable models no longer friends? Fans are convinced Candice Swanepoel and Joan Smalls may have had a falling-out after noticing changes in their longtime friendship. Now, an unverified rumor involving Tom Brady is adding another layer to the speculation.

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Fans Notice Candice Swanepoel and Joan Smalls Growing Apart

Source: MEGA The longtime friends appeared in the same Victoria's Secret Fashion Show but were not photographed together.

The models, who have been close for more than a decade, both appeared in the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 18. However, fans noticed that the former best friends weren't photographed together at the event. Others pointed out that the women no longer appeared to follow each other on Instagram. According to a fan account, signs of a possible rift date back to July, when Swanepoel reportedly didn't publicly acknowledge Smalls' birthday. Smalls allegedly remained similarly quiet when Swanepoel celebrated her birthday in October.

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Joan Smalls Allegedly Calls Out 'Backstabbers'

Source: MEGA Joan Smalls allegedly responded to a fan's question about Candice Swanepoel with a comment about 'backstabbers.'

The speculation intensified after screenshots circulated online, appearing to show Smalls responding to questions about her friendship with Swanepoel. When one follower reportedly asked whether the models were still friends, a response attributed to Smalls read, "I'm not friends with backstabbers." Another alleged comment suggested a deeper disagreement involving loyalty and trust. "There is no girl code with some people," the message began, before describing the hurt of an alleged betrayal after 15 years of friendship. The comments have reportedly been deleted, and their authenticity has not been independently verified.

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Is Tom Brady Behind the Alleged Friendship Fallout?

Source: MEGA Tom Brady has been named in an anonymous, unverified tip about the models' rumored disagreement.

An anonymous tip submitted has also raised questions about whether Brady could be connected to the rumored disagreement. According to the unverified account, Smalls and the retired NFL quarterback allegedly dated on and off for approximately a year. The tipster claimed Swanepoel expressed concerns about the relationship out of respect for Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, who also modeled for Victoria's Secret. The anonymous source further alleged that Swanepoel later became romantically involved with Brady after his reported relationship with Smalls ended. However, there is no independent confirmation that either model dated Brady or that he played any role in their apparent estrangement.

Joan Smalls Appears to Address Friendship Drama

Source: MEGA Joan Smalls reportedly referenced Bravo's 'Summer House' while responding to online speculation about her friendship with Candice Swanepoel.