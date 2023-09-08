Home > Photos > Tom Brady PHOTOS Tom Brady's Changing Face in 25 Photos: Plastic Surgery or Post-Divorce Glow-Up? Source: MEGA; @nfl/Instagram

January 2008

Source: MEGA

Tom Brady started appearing in headlines more when rumors about his and Gisele Bündchen's relationship surfaced in 2006. They made their relationship official in January 2007.

March 2008

Source: MEGA

The California Cool lived up to his name and showed off his cool side whenever he appeared in public.

2016

Source: @tombrady/Instagram

In September 2017, Brady posted a throwback selfie with his then-girlfriend, taken during their motorbike date a year prior.

February 2017

Source: MEGA

Brady led the New England Patriots to win its fifth Super Bowl title in 2017 with a 28-3 comeback score.

May 2017: the Met Gala

Source: MEGA

The 2017 MET Gala witnessed Brady's blooming romance with Bündchen during the then-couple's PDA-filled appearance at the New York City event.

May 2017

Source: @tombrady/Instagram

Brady marked a soccer date with his son with a goofy selfie!

November 2017

Source: @tombrady/Instagram

Brady snapped a selfie before coming to Mexico on November 19, 2017. "out 🇺🇸 ! Aquí venimos México 🇲🇽," he captioned the post.

January 2018

Source: MEGA

He appeared with his teammates when the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles were introduced to fans and media during the Super Bowl 52 opening night's press conference at the Xcel Arena. "There are no such things as underdogs in the Super Bowl. They're as dangerous as anyone out there," Brady said of the other team at that time. "They've got some of the best linemen in the league … their linebackers are super athletic. They're not going to give us anything."

March 2018

Source: MEGA

Following his announcement about his Super Bowl 53 retirement, Brady appeared on Good Morning America and opened up to Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan about his life on and off the field.

May 7, 2018

Source: MEGA

The iconic quarterback graced the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York with his black ensemble, complemented with golden prints. Brady surely turned heads with his look due to his cleanly slicked hair!

May 2018

Source: @tombrady/Instagram

Brady, whose clean cut highlighted his chiseled facial features, and his then-wife enjoyed a date night.

June 2018

Source: @tombrady/Instagram

To celebrate Father's Day in 2018, Brady's family went out for dinner and snapped silly photos with his son Ben.

February 2019

Source: MEGA

Brady looked slightly slimmer when he appeared at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala. He and his spouse were honored at the event, and he took his time to give a shout-out to the supermodel. "It's really special," he said. "It's really special for her, and I love that she's here celebrating. You know, she's committed so much of her life to it. So, it's great that she's being recognized. She's just a wonderful woman [and] inspiring to me in so many ways. So, very blessed."

May 2019

Source: MEGA

Before his appearance in a 2019 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the New England Patriots quarterback was seen strolling while wearing his comfy black hoodie.

May 6, 2019

Source: MEGA

Brady proved he is one of the best faces in the NFL when he arrived at the Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion while donning a maroon velvet tuxedo.

October 2019

Source: MEGA

Taken during a New England Patriots and Washington Redskins' game, the 46-year-old NFL star maintained his fresh face that made him look younger than his actual age.

February 2020

Source: @tombrady/Instagram

The former A-list couple celebrated Valentine's Day 2020 with a photo of Bündchen cradling his head as she playfully bit his ear. "My forever Valentine," he captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji.

July 2021

Source: MEGA

Brady ditched his football uniform and sported formal attire when the Super Bowl 55 champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the White House.

January 2022

Source: @tombrady/Instagram

Following his success in the football industry, Brad expanded his business interests by launching his apparel line, Brady Brand. The athlete announced the new venture through an Instagram clip. "Today is officially the day after three years in the making. Brady brand is officially launched," he said in the announcement video. "Every item's unique, it's innovative, and it's got great function and purpose."

June 2022

Source: @tombrady/Instagram

Brady dedicated a post to his "hero" and "most loving and kind" father to celebrate Father's Day in 2022.

October 2022

Source: MEGA

Brady's transformation started at this point when he was captured during a game between Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His cheeks and chin, compared to before, looked slimmer.

January 2023

Source: MEGA

He debuted a younger-looking face when he attended the Los Angeles Premiere screening of 80 For Brady. In the months before his appearance, talks about his alleged plastic surgery emerged as NFL fans broke down the possible procedures he went through, including rhinoplasty, veneers, hair grafting, jawline implant, fillers and Botox. Rumors went viral even more when pages, including Front Office Sports' X account, uploaded a before and after photo of Brady comparing his first and tenth Super Bowl appearances.

February 2023

Source: @tombrady/Instagram

After 23 seasons in the NFL, the legendary quarterback expressed his gratitude toward everyone who supported and loved him throughout his career.

August 2023

Source: @tombrady/Instagram

He officially began the next chapter in his life in a lengthy Instagram post featuring his selfie with his daughter, Vivian, amid his dating rumors with supermodel Irina Shayk. Bündchen showed support in the comments section by leaving a praying hands emoji.

September 2023

Source: @nfl/Instagram

Plastic surgery rumors returned – but more prominent than before – when the NFL posted a video on its Instagram Reels. Many users began accusing him of going under the knife, with most of them telling Brady to "chill" on his alleged plastic surgery journey. His latest appearance made the public create nicknames for him, including "Botox city" and "Botox Brady."