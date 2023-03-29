Tom Brady Shows Off Chiseled Body During 'Beach Day' With Kids As He Starts Dating Around
As Tom Brady dips his toes back into the dating pool, he's also making time to splash around with his kids at the beach.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback documented his adorable beach day with his three children on Tuesday, March 28, showcasing the family's day of fun while conveniently flaunting his chiseled and toned abs.
In the first photo of his Instagram carousel, Brady showed off his famously perfect form as he threw the football on the beach with a smile plastered on his face. The former NFL pro — who announced he was retiring "for good" in February — was also seen showing his kiddos, Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, some love.
From throwing a football with his eldest on the sand to hugging his youngest son in a pool, Brady captured all his loving moments with his brood.
Brady and his youngsters were also joined by his friends Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, as seen in his post, which he captioned: "Beach day with the crew."
The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s shirtless post comes on the heels of reports that the handsome hunk is "dating around" five months after he and Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares Ben and Vivian, confirmed their divorce following their 13-year marriage.
"He’s shopping," spilled an insider. "He is out and about."
And while Brady is busy soaking up the sun with his kids and putting himself back on the market, his ex-wife has been sharing her side of their demise.
"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," the supermodel expressed in a new interview, going on to address rumors that she gave Brady an ultimatum between their marriage or football career. "What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle."
Pointing out, "It’s not so black and white," Bündchen called the rumors "very hurtful" and "the craziest thing I've ever heard."
"Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true," she declared. "That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."