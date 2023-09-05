Tom Brady Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors After Debuting 'Creepy' New Look — Photos
Tom Brady, is that you?!
The quarterback was front and center in a new NFL ad to promote kicking off the 2023 season, but Instagram users couldn't believe how different the dad-of-three looked, with many accusing him of going under the knife.
Though the clip is merely 15 seconds long, the athlete's smoothed out facial features had everyone talking.
"Dude needs to chill on the plastic surgery," one person commented on the upload, while another dubbed him "Botox Brady."
"The plastic surgery is creepy," said a third, while one Instagram user called his look "Botox city."
Brady, 46, hasn't responded to the buzz, and has instead been focusing on family life and his new romance with model Irina Shayk.
While the two appeared to be heating up after crossing paths at a June wedding — last month, they were spotted at a London hotel together — some assumed things were over after the mom-of-one, 37, was seen getting close to ex Bradley Cooper while they vacationed with their 6-year-old daughter.
However, an insider claimed the Super Bowl champion wasn't bothered by the co-parents' outing.
"Tom has no idea if Irina is still seeing Bradley, but it's really none of his business," the source spilled. "Tom and Irina aren't in a committed relationship, so she's free to see anybody she likes."
A few days after the photos surfaced, a separate source insisted Shayk and Brady were still seeing each other.
While Brady has only been single since October — when he and Gisele Bündchen announced they ended their marriage — an insider claimed the Russian bombshell has always had her eye on the athlete.
"He is her dream guy. She loves dating him," the insider told a news outlet, noting the feeling is mutual.
"Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and [she] has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about," tge insider said. "She is not just a fling; he really wants to make this work."