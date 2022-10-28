It's The End: Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady Officially Finalize Divorce After 13 Years Of Marriage

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," she continued. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."

Brady went on to explain that although the decision to end their union was heartbreaking, the two only have love for the life that they built together. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," the former New England Patriots champ penned in the Instagram update.