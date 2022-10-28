It's The End: Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady Officially Finalize Divorce After 13 Years Of Marriage
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have officially called it quits after 13-years of marriage. Bündchen filed the docs in a Florida courthouse on the morning of Friday, October 28. Brady is not contesting the filing.
Mere hours later, both the NFL superstar and the cover girl each shared a statement on their respective Instagram Stories. "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen wrote behind a white screen in the Friday, October 28, post.
WHERE DID THINGS GO WRONG? TOM BRADY MADE GISELE BÜNDCHEN FEEL 'NEGLECTED' & 'UNLOVED,' SUGGESTS RELATIONSHIPS EXPERT
"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," she continued. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."
Brady went on to explain that although the decision to end their union was heartbreaking, the two only have love for the life that they built together. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," the former New England Patriots champ penned in the Instagram update.
"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," Brady made clear. "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."
BRIDGET MOYNAHAN ADMITS SHE 'FELT ASSAULTED' AFTER SPLIT FROM TOM BRADY
"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world," the athlete explained. "However wish only best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," he concluded. "And we kindly for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."
Brady and Bündchen began dating in December of 2006 after being set up on a blind date. The former Hollywood power couple later tied the knot in February of 2009 in an intimate ceremony in Santa Monica California and later married again in Costa Rica.