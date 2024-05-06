Tom Brady Roasted Over His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen in Netflix Special: She 'Gave You an Ultimatum'

Brady looked uncomfortable but raised his glass to the crowd.

As OK! previously reported, the pair, who share two children — son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10 — announced they were going their separate ways a few years ago. "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen wrote in the post.

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," she continued. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."

(Brady is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.)