Tom Brady Roasted Over His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen in Netflix Special: She 'Gave You an Ultimatum'
Tom Brady was burned by Kevin Hart during Netflix's live special, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, May 5.
The comedian, 44, didn't play nice with the football star, 46, who split from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022.
"Gisele gave you an ultimatum," Hart started. "She said you have to retire or you're done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9 you gotta do it."
Hart went on to poke fun at Bündchen moving on with her new boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.
"You know who also f---ed their coach? Gisele, she f---ed her karate coach," Hart said. "Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?"
Brady looked uncomfortable but raised his glass to the crowd.
As OK! previously reported, the pair, who share two children — son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10 — announced they were going their separate ways a few years ago. "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen wrote in the post.
"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," she continued. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."
(Brady is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.)
Since then, the athlete has been spotted with model Irina Shayk, but things seem to have fizzled. For her part, the Brazil native is happy with her karate teacher.
"Gisele’s in love and she’s not looking back. She and Joaquim are so happy together that they refuse to hide it anymore," an insider revealed. "Their chemistry is off the charts, and they no longer care who knows about it.”
"Aside from their super-steamy physical attraction, Gisele and Joaquim connect on many different levels," the source added. "Their Brazilian culture is probably No. 1, but their love of fitness and health and their shared sense of humor give them even more in common."
Though Brady is single, he seems content with his ex moving on with someone new.
"Tom had a bumpy start navigating the single life after his divorce, but he’s doing great now," another source spilled. "The past year has made a world of difference. He’s embraced co-parenting, dating here and there, and he’s even made peace with Gisele."