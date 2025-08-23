Tom Brady Roasted by Friends as Son Jack Towers Over Him in New Photo
Tom Brady's friends and former teammates are having a field day after his eldest son, Jack Moynahan, shows he’s well on his way to eclipsing the 6-foot-4 NFL legend in stature.
On Wednesday, August 20, Brady shared a series of pictures from their golf outing at The Hills resort in East Quogue, N.Y., where Moynahan, 17, clearly stood taller than his father.
“Everything still pretty much the same ‘round here ⛳️,” Tom captioned the post.
The reactions from Brady's pals were swift and hilarious.
Rob Gronkowski, Brady’s former teammate with the New England Patriots, chimed in with a knowing jab: “Jack is way more beastly than you.”
Mike Evans, who played alongside Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, humorously questioned, “Is Jack standing on something? Besides business lol.”
Michael Rubin, CEO of Fanatics, threw in his two cents, saying, "Except I heard Jack kicked your a-- yesterday!! 😂😂."
As fans weighed in, many expressed astonishment at Moynahan's impressive height advantage over the Super Bowl champion. "How is Jack taller than Tom??! 🤯" one follower wondered, while another quipped, "Jack just got an offer from every power 5 school with that height and jawline combo."
- 'Luckiest Dad in the World' Tom Brady Shares Adorable Selfie With Son Jack, 17, After Admitting He 'Screwed Up as a Parent': Photo
- Greatest Dad of All Time! Tom Brady's Sweetest Moments With His 3 Kids: Photos
- Tom Brady Brags About Being a 'Great Parent' as He Disses Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen in Candid Letter
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Brady, 48, shares his son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. He also has two other children with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen: son Benjamin, 15 and daughter Vivian, 12.
In a recent newsletter, Tom took the opportunity to address the challenges of parenting. He hinted at tension with Gisele, who was reportedly disappointed when he reversed his retirement decision in March 2022.
"I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family," he stated. "I chose to do it by playing football."
Tom went on to discuss his dedication to the sport, highlighting how his commitment served as a teaching example for his kids. "Reading bedtime stories and helping them with homework are not the only ways to be a great parent," he said.
Tom reflected on how his journey as an athlete shaped his role as a father. "Being a great football player didn’t make me a great dad, but how I became a great player certainly had an impact," he said.