NEWS Tom Brady Roasted by Friends as Son Jack Towers Over Him in New Photo Source: @tombrady/Instagram Tom Brady shared golf photos showing son Jack towering over him, prompting playful jabs from friends and former teammates. OK! Staff Aug. 23 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Tom Brady's friends and former teammates are having a field day after his eldest son, Jack Moynahan, shows he’s well on his way to eclipsing the 6-foot-4 NFL legend in stature. On Wednesday, August 20, Brady shared a series of pictures from their golf outing at The Hills resort in East Quogue, N.Y., where Moynahan, 17, clearly stood taller than his father. “Everything still pretty much the same ‘round here ⛳️,” Tom captioned the post.

Source: Mega Tom Brady got roasted by his former NFL teammates, saying Jack was 'more beastly' than him.

The reactions from Brady's pals were swift and hilarious. Rob Gronkowski, Brady’s former teammate with the New England Patriots, chimed in with a knowing jab: “Jack is way more beastly than you.” Mike Evans, who played alongside Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, humorously questioned, “Is Jack standing on something? Besides business lol.”

Michael Rubin, CEO of Fanatics, threw in his two cents, saying, "Except I heard Jack kicked your a-- yesterday!! 😂😂." As fans weighed in, many expressed astonishment at Moynahan's impressive height advantage over the Super Bowl champion. "How is Jack taller than Tom??! 🤯" one follower wondered, while another quipped, "Jack just got an offer from every power 5 school with that height and jawline combo."

Source: @tombrady/Instagram Tom Brady shares son Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady, 48, shares his son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. He also has two other children with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen: son Benjamin, 15 and daughter Vivian, 12. In a recent newsletter, Tom took the opportunity to address the challenges of parenting. He hinted at tension with Gisele, who was reportedly disappointed when he reversed his retirement decision in March 2022.

Source: @tombrady/Instagram Tom Brady recently bragged about being a 'great father.'

"I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family," he stated. "I chose to do it by playing football." Tom went on to discuss his dedication to the sport, highlighting how his commitment served as a teaching example for his kids. "Reading bedtime stories and helping them with homework are not the only ways to be a great parent," he said.

Source: MEGA Tom Brady asserted that playing football made him a 'great parent.'