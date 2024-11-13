or
Tom Brady Admits He 'Screwed Up a Lot as a Parent,' Says 'It Sucks' to Be His Son

tom brady parenting three kids
Source: MEGA; @tombrady/Instagram

Tom Brady opened up about his parenting journey, acknowledging his shortcomings as a father.

Nov. 13 2024, Published 7:36 a.m. ET

Tom Brady reflected on his role as a parent.

On Tuesday, November 12, Brady acknowledged his shortcomings as a father to his "three amazing kids" during his speech at the Fortune Global Forum in New York City.

Being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have and we screwed up a lot and I’ve screwed up a lot as a parent,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said.

The sports broadcaster got candid, expressing sympathy for his teenage sons, saying it “sucks” to be “Tom Brady’s son in so many ways.”

Source: @tombrady/Instagram

Tom Brady and his children previously made headlines for attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour together.

While he said he's not an “expert in parenting,” Brady declared he is a “dependable and consistent” presence in his children’s lives.

“There’s a lot of challenges I faced as a kid … my kid naturally are going to be faced with their own challenges … and I’ll be there to support them .. and I’ll be learning along the way with them,” he stated.

Brady shares 17-year-old son Jack with ex-girlfriend and actress Bridget Moynahan, and two children with his ex-wife Gisele BündchenBenjamin, 14 and Vivian, 11.

Source: @tombrady/Instagram

Tom Brady tries to be a 'dependable and consistent' father figure to his kids.

During the interview, the legendary quarterback couldn’t help but gush over his eldest son, now towering at 6'5".

“I tell him 'Dude, you're gonna be a stud. Wait till you hit your growth spurt, you're gonna be jumping higher, you're gonna be dunking,’” Brady said, referring to basketball, his son’s favorite sport.

“And whether he does or not, who cares? I want him to know that his dad's got his back,” he continued.

Tom Brady

Source: @tombrady/Instagram

Jack Brady is the retired NFL athlete's son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

The athlete went on to express his deep gratitude for the way he was raised.

“The blessing my parents gave me was when I was that longshot as a kid who was a backup quarterback on a freshman team, they never said, ‘Man, don’t do that. It’s going to be too hard. Let’s do something different. Let’s think about another backup plan,'” he recounted.

“They kind of said, ‘You know what? Go for it. Whatever you wanna be’… and that’s probably my parenting style,” Brady shared.

It looks like Brady is done having kids, but Bündchen recently made headlines, as she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente — something Brady knew about before the news broke publicly, a source said.

However, another insider revealed that Brady was taken by surprise.

“Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquim but he never imagined they would be having a child together,” the source said to Page Six. “It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least.”

Source: @tombrady/Instagram

Tom Brady recently took his daughter, Vivian, to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Though Bündchen and Brady, who split in October 2022, are no longer together, she's looking forward to expanding her brood even further with Valente.

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the source said in a statement obtained by People.

TMZ took the footage of Brady’s recent interview.

