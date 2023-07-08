Single Tom Brady Was 'Talking to Different Women' All Night at Famous Hamptons White Party, Spills Source
Tom Brady got his flirt on earlier this week at Michael Rubin's infamous Hamptons Fourth of July party.
Though Brady and Kim Kardashian have sparked romance rumors, it seems, according to insiders, that his head was turning all night while surrounded by some of the biggest stars on Monday, July 3.
“He was talking to different women,” a source spilled to an outlet of the retired NFL player's moves inside the star-studded bash.
The insider doubled down on previous whispers that Brady and The Kardashians star spoke at the bash, however, the extent of their exchange remains unclear.
“Kim and Tom are friends and have a lot of respect for each other,” acknowledged the source.
The rumored possible new flames were not photographed together at the White party, however, the handsome hunk — who announced his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022 — was snapped with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Jay Z, Travis Scott, Quavo and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
Meanwhile, Kardashian — who was last romantically linked to ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson — was seen spending time with sister Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, Hailey Bieber, Lala Anthony and Justine Skye.
Other notable names at the party included Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber and Beyoncé.
Despite whispers of a romance brewing between the Super Bowl pro and the reality star after she was seen in May shopping for a vacation home in his private Bahamian community, it seems Brady may not be the man Kardashian has her eye on.
“Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay,” a source previously dished. “Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating."
However, the SKIMS founder did recently spill that she has a new crush, confessing in June to Bieber on her YouTube series, Who's In My Bathroom?, that the man in question wasn't aware of her feelings.
"I'm more into privacy these days," she teased after her public romance with the comedian came crashing down, in part due to ex-husband Kanye West's constant online trolling of the couple.
Page Six spoke to sources about Brady playing the field.