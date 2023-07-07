How Kim Kardashian Downed 11 Shots at Billionaire's Lavish Party to Be 'Super Flirty' With Tom Brady
Are Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady a new couple?!
According to an insider who attended the Fanatics CEO's annual white party, the football star, 45, and the Skims founder, 42, were "super flirty with each other," alleging the duo was “seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night.”
The insider claimed the athlete "is exactly [Kardashian's] type."
The A-listers were not photographed together while at the shindig as they partied with Kevin Hart, Kendall Jenner, La La Anthony, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and more.
The Kardashians starlet, who admitted she took 11 shots at the affair, shared some photos on Instagram, writing, "MICHAEL RUBIN’S WHITE PARTY What a night! Still recovering!"
As OK! previously reported, Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce in October 2022. For her part, the businesswoman settled her divorce with Kanye West in November 2022.
Kardashian and Brady may even be neighbors soon, as she is reportedly shopping for a vacation home in his exclusive Bahamian neighborhood.
However, another source insisted the two have a platonic relationship.
“Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay,” a source previously dished. “Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating."
Meanwhile, Kardashian, who split from Pete Davidson in August 2022, has been single and even admitted she has her eyes on a special someone.
While playing the game "Truth or Shot," Hailey Bieber asked Kardashian who her celebrity crush is at the moment. "I almost want to take a drink because I kinda want it to come true," she quipped, adding that the mystery person doesn't know how she feels just yet. "I'm more into privacy these days."
"So, she has a crush she just doesn't want to say," Bieber teased. "That's cute for you!"
During a recent episode of the Hulu show, the mom-of-four shared what she's looking for in her next relationship.
"I don't like the old thing. But I don't like the really young thing either," she told Scott Disick.
