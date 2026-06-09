Tom Brady Trolled After Revealing Odd Name for Coconut Water Brand Good Nut: 'We Are NOT Drinking That'

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Brady announced his new coconut water brand and fans have a lot to say. The ex-football star revealed his product collaboration with Gopuff on Monday, June 8. Good Nut, a premium line of coconut water, has three different flavor variations: original, chocolate and sparkling. But it's not the flavor or the benefits that are catching fans' attention. It's the name.

Article continues below advertisement

The Internet's Reaction

Source: MEGA Fans made fun of Tom Brady after the actor announced his new product.

Commenters chimed in on an X post announcing the collaboration, cracking jokes about the cheeky product name. "I'm parched, what I really need is a Good Nut," one commenter said. "We are NOT drinking anyone's nut," another joked. "Either nobody in his team said anything or everybody said something and he went with it anyway," a third person said. "Free condom with every purchase," a user even added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Others praised Tom Brady for the clever marketing idea.

Others found the name to be both competitive and clever. They shared their excitement to try Brady's latest product collaboration. "Legendary on the field. Undefeated in the brand-name court," one commenter assessed. "This is what happens when competitiveness doesn’t retire," another added. "Bro, we already have Vita Coco, Zico, Harmless Harvest," a third commented. "Tom really said, 'My brand name hits harder than my passes.'"

Article continues below advertisement

How Did Good Nut Get Its Name?

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Good Nut/Gopuff Tom Brady admitted that he didn't know exactly where the name had come from or how it had caught on.

Fortunately, it appears Brady knew exactly what he was doing with such a provocative brand name. In one video promoting the new product, Brady was shown talking on the phone with an unidentified voice, refusing to disclose the name of his new coconut water. "When you have a product this good, it doesn't matter what it's called, okay," Brady said in the advertisement. Brady told People that he has "no idea" how they came up with the name, but it just sort of stuck. "I think it was just pitched in a meeting, and next thing you know, we all laughed," he recalled. "And next thing you know, the cans were all printed."

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @GoPuff/Instagram Tom Brady teased the cheeky name in an advertisement.

Source: Good Nut/Gopuff Tom Brady has collaborated with Gopuff in the past for GOAT gummies.