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Tom Brady Trolled After Revealing Odd Name for Coconut Water Brand Good Nut: 'We Are NOT Drinking That'

Tom Brady
Source: MEGA,Good Nut/Gopuff

Fans trolled Tom Brady for new Good Nut coconut water.

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June 9 2026, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

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Tom Brady announced his new coconut water brand and fans have a lot to say.

The ex-football star revealed his product collaboration with Gopuff on Monday, June 8.

Good Nut, a premium line of coconut water, has three different flavor variations: original, chocolate and sparkling.

But it's not the flavor or the benefits that are catching fans' attention. It's the name.

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The Internet's Reaction

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Tom Brady
Source: MEGA

Fans made fun of Tom Brady after the actor announced his new product.

Commenters chimed in on an X post announcing the collaboration, cracking jokes about the cheeky product name.

"I'm parched, what I really need is a Good Nut," one commenter said.

"We are NOT drinking anyone's nut," another joked.

"Either nobody in his team said anything or everybody said something and he went with it anyway," a third person said.

"Free condom with every purchase," a user even added.

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Tom Brady
Source: MEGA

Others praised Tom Brady for the clever marketing idea.

Others found the name to be both competitive and clever. They shared their excitement to try Brady's latest product collaboration.

"Legendary on the field. Undefeated in the brand-name court," one commenter assessed.

"This is what happens when competitiveness doesn’t retire," another added.

"Bro, we already have Vita Coco, Zico, Harmless Harvest," a third commented. "Tom really said, 'My brand name hits harder than my passes.'"

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How Did Good Nut Get Its Name?

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Tom Brady
Source: Good Nut/Gopuff

Tom Brady admitted that he didn't know exactly where the name had come from or how it had caught on.

Fortunately, it appears Brady knew exactly what he was doing with such a provocative brand name.

In one video promoting the new product, Brady was shown talking on the phone with an unidentified voice, refusing to disclose the name of his new coconut water.

"When you have a product this good, it doesn't matter what it's called, okay," Brady said in the advertisement.

Brady told People that he has "no idea" how they came up with the name, but it just sort of stuck.

"I think it was just pitched in a meeting, and next thing you know, we all laughed," he recalled. "And next thing you know, the cans were all printed."

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Source: @GoPuff/Instagram

Tom Brady teased the cheeky name in an advertisement.

Tom Brady
Source: Good Nut/Gopuff

Tom Brady has collaborated with Gopuff in the past for GOAT gummies.

Brady has collaborated with Gopuff in the past for GOAT gummies. The vegan snack was free of sweeteners and dyes. The fruit-flavored snacks were highly rated and widely enjoyed.

"Gopuff has a unique ability to understand what consumers want and get great products into their hands in minutes," Brady told Fox Business. "We had a great experience working together on GOAT Gummies, and that trust made it easy to team up again on Good Nut. From product development to launch, we've been aligned on creating something Gopuff customers would actually want to drink."

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