Tom Cruise: A Look Back at the Moments That Defined His Career

Tom Cruise is making headlines again, as memories of his fiery 2005 showdown with Matt Lauer have resurfaced.

The veteran actor's charm shines through another way as Ben Stiller reveals how he enlisted Cruise to star in a home movie for his wife's birthday, a collaboration that paved the way for Cruise's memorable role in Tropic Thunder.

Recently, Cruise shared his thoughts on his ideal Father’s Day. Forget traditional family gatherings; he prefers adventures and movie-making as the perfect way to celebrate.