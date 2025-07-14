or
Tom Cruise: A Look Back at the Moments That Defined His Career

From on-set stories to an honorary Oscar, Tom Cruise’s boldest moments keep fans talking.

By:

July 14 2025, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

Tom Cruise is making headlines again, as memories of his fiery 2005 showdown with Matt Lauer have resurfaced.

The veteran actor's charm shines through another way as Ben Stiller reveals how he enlisted Cruise to star in a home movie for his wife's birthday, a collaboration that paved the way for Cruise's memorable role in Tropic Thunder.

Recently, Cruise shared his thoughts on his ideal Father’s Day. Forget traditional family gatherings; he prefers adventures and movie-making as the perfect way to celebrate.

Tom Cruise clashed with Matt Lauer in 2005 in a viral 'Today' interview.

In the glamour department, the Top Gun star is in line to receive an honorary Oscar, recognizing his lasting impact on the film industry.

In a lighter moment, Michael Cera reminisced about a funny encounter with Cruise during their first meeting, showcasing the action star's playful nature.

Here’s a deeper look into some of Cruise’s headline-grabbing moments.

Matt Lauer and Tom Cruise got into a heated argument in 2005.

Tom Cruise and Matt Lauer's 'Today' Showdown

In a truly unforgettable 2005 interview on NBC’s Today show, Cruise clashed with host Lauer over psychiatry and anti-depressant medication. Cruise, a staunch Scientologist, criticized Brooke Shields for using medication for postpartum depression, leading to a heated exchange where he accused Lauer of being "glib" and not understanding the history of psychiatry.

The intense back-and-forth became a defining public moment for Cruise, sparking widespread debate and media fascination.

Ben Stiller recruited Tom Cruise for a spoof video that led to 'Tropic Thunder.'

Ben Stiller and Tom Cruise's Birthday Project

Before Tropic Thunder brought them together, Stiller enlisted Cruise for a hilarious home video for his wife Christine Taylor's birthday. Stiller, known for his comedic genius, managed to convince the superstar to participate in a parody of the show 24, even reciting a Jack Nicholson speech to Cruise.

Tom Cruise named 'adventure' and 'making movies' as his ideal way to spend Father's Day.

What's Tom Cruise's Ideal Father's Day?

At a recent red carpet premiere for his new Mission: Impossible film, Cruise was asked about his ideal Father's Day. His response was evasive: "Just having fun, man. Making movies, big adventure, having a great time."

Given his famously private personal life and widely reported estrangement from his daughter Suri, his answer generated significant buzz and discussion about his family dynamics in the public eye.

Tom Cruise will receive an honorary Oscar at the 2025 Governors Awards.

Tom Cruise Gets Honorary Oscar

After decades as one of Hollywood's most iconic and highest-grossing stars, Cruise is finally set to receive an honorary Oscar at the 2025 Governors Awards. Despite four competitive nominations throughout his illustrious career – including for Best Actor in Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire and Best Picture for Top Gun: Maverick – a win had eluded him.

This upcoming recognition celebrates his extraordinary lifetime achievement and profound commitment to filmmaking, the theatrical experience and the stunt community.

Michael Cera recalled a time when Tom Cruise told him off.

Tom Cruise Tells Michael Cera Off

Cera recently recounted his unforgettable first meeting with Cruise in 2010 while filming pre-taped segments for the MTV Movie Awards.

Cera admitted he was "mumbling" with a writer during a take, prompting Cruise, renowned for his intense professionalism, to playfully but firmly call him out from 40 feet away: "Is that Michael Cera talking during a f----- take?"

Cera noted Cruise's leadership on set, acknowledging that while it was a joke, it also served as a clear directive to "shut up."

Through heartfelt interviews and impressive accolades, Cruise continues to prove that he remains a vital presence in the entertainment industry and pop culture.

