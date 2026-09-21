Tom Cruise Confesses He Doesn't Look Over His Own Scripts Before a Movie: 'I Want You to Read It to Me'
Sept. 21 2026, Published 1:14 p.m. ET
Tom Cruise revealed he never reads his own scripts out loud.
The actor, 64, opened up about his creative process when he first signs on for a movie during the September 18 episode of Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.
"I don't read the scripts. I have them read it to me," he admitted. "I have them read it to me because I don't want my ideas to invade it yet."
'I Want You to Read It to Me'
Tom is known to be a heavily involved producer on many of his action-packed films, his first being the 1996 box-office smash Mission: Impossible.
Tom explained that he prefers to hear the film from the writer's perspective before diving into his own interpretation, noting he works best when he can combine both of their visions.
"I want to understand what is their communication," he added. "They've been working on it. They have things that are just there. So they come to me and I just sit there and I'm like, I want you to read it to me."
When he first sees scripts, Tom noted that he ingests them simply as a member of the audience, attempting to grasp the story from a third-person perspective.
"I'm the audience. I'm a popcorn guy... am I invested or am I not invested? Where am I engaged? Where am I not engaged? That's just who I am," the actor revealed.
"They'll come to me and read and I want to hear what their ideas are. Every position on a movie creatively: wardrobe, lighting ... I want to hear what is their take on it? What are they going to do?" the Digger star elaborated
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'Playing Jazz'
Only then does the father-of-three offer his contributions. From there, he works with the entire team, whether that be camera operators, cinematographers or directors.
Tom joked the process is often like "playing jazz."
"We get to a place where I start to understand, and I'm like, I know how to contribute to that motion," he gushed. "It sparks ideas. I have certain ideas, certain things I'd like to play with, and then I don't necessarily talk about it, I just do it."
"I'm not going to sit here and say I'm going to do this, I'm going to do that. I hear all the notes," the Top Gun lead concluded. "I know the lenses. I know the choreography. I know tonally what they're going for."
Tom has been spending a lot of time with the Kelce family as he promotes his new film, Digger, which will hit theaters in October.
The action star was chatting it up in with Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game on Monday, September 14, two months after attending her and the athlete's wedding.
"She was schooling me on football. For real," he confessed during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on September 17. "She knows her stuff. She knew nothing about football when she met Travis."
Taylor and Tom even cheered on Travis alongside his mother, Donna Kelce.