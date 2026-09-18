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Tom Cruise Reveals 'Brilliant' Taylor Swift Was 'Schooling' Him on Football During Chiefs Game: 'She Knows Her Stuff'

Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA/AP

Tom Cruise gushed over Taylor Swift's football prowess.

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Sept. 18 2026, Published 11:38 a.m. ET

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Taylor Swift "schooled" Tom Cruise on football when they were recently seen together.

The Mission: Impossible star revealed that the musician taught him a thing or two about the sport when he joined her in the press box at a Kansas City Chiefs game on September 14.

"She was schooling me on football. For real," he confessed during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on September 17.

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Source: @FallonTonight/X
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'She's a Genius'

Taylor Swift
Source: @ESPN/X

Taylor Swift cheered on Travis Kelce with Tom Cruise.

The unlikely pair was spotted whispering to one another while cheering on Swift's new husband, tight end Travis Kelce, as he played against the Denver Broncos.

"She knows her stuff,” the actor continued. "She knew nothing about football when she met Travis."

But Cruise and Swift weren't just chatting it up about the football game as they sat in the stands, he shared that they talked "about music and movies" as well.

"First of all, she’s a genius. I’ve been following her since she was a kid," he added.

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Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise commended Taylor Swift's 'great sense of humor.'

"She’s funny, she’s got such a great sense of humor,” he reflected on their time together cheering for Kelce as he beat the Broncos 31 to 10 in Kansas City, Miss. “A brilliant writer also, by the way. A brilliant musician and director — very skilled.”

Not only did Cruise commend her football prowess and "brilliant mind," but he also couldn't help but gush to Fallon over Swift's "magical" wedding day.

Cruise was present when Swift and Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3 in front of 1,000 of their closest friends and family.

"Everybody there, all their friends — they’re a beautiful couple and magical in their own right," he gushed.

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Lip Readers Weigh in

Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise's conversation was a hot topic online.

Cruise and Swift's NFL-game conversation was a hot topic online as lip readers and social media sleuths attempted to decipher what the duo was saying to one another.

In one clip, Cruise appeared to be discussing some sort of "job" opportunity with the "Lover" singer, according to a lip reading expert who spoke to The Irish Star.

"You may not know it, but you do have a job,” Cruise allegedly told Swift.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise was in attendance at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

Swift appeared to nod in agreement and take a sip of her drink as the pair continued to lightheartedly converse in the box seats surrounded by Swift's father, Scott Swift, and Donna Kelce.

"I told her to stick to one and that it’s the last time," the father-of-three allegedly noted, though it is unclear who he may have been referring to.

Tom is slated to join Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, on their "New Heights" podcast as well while promoting his new film, Digger.

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