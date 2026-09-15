Tom Cruise Confirms He Warns Costars About His 'Intense' Movie Sets: 'Trust Me, the Rumors Are True'

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Tom Cruise admitted to being "intense" on movie sets. The actor opened up about the rumors surrounding his on-set tendencies in a cover story for GQ Magazine, released on September 15, admitting that he warns his co-stars before filming begins. “Even when I was a kid, they were like, ‘Oh, come on, Tom. You’re so intense.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know what to say. I am intense,’" he confessed. "I got a very good sense of humor about it, but it was like: When I’m interested in something, I want to learn it. I want to understand it. And you want to blast through the confusion and build up that ability."

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'The Rumors Are True'

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise admitted he is aware of how 'intense' his sets are.

Cruise emphasized that he is well aware that he comes into each project with sky-high expectations but revealed he always tries to warn his costars about what they're getting themselves into. "I work hard, and people that work with me, they know. I expect a lot, and I’m upfront about it," he continued. "It’s like: ‘The rumors are true. And do you want this?’ I’m like, ‘Trust me, the rumors are true. I’ll be here before you. What experience do you want?'"

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Source: MEGA Tom Cruise likes to experiment with each project.

At the same time, Cruise likes to experiment, coming into each project with absolutely no fear and encouraging his counterparts to do the same. "When I’m working with people, I’m not afraid to, as I’m acting, look foolish to do it. It’s like: That’s not what this is about. It’s finding our tone, finding these tools together and having an experience," he explained. While the actor acknowledges his intensity, he did note that he's open to whatever experience his costar is hoping to have on his action-filled sets, and even takes responsibility for it.

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'I'm Very Open'

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise gushed over his love of a traditional movie set.

"I’m very open. It’s not like we don’t have a plan. We have scripts, we have plans, we’re going through it," he added. "But I also feel that level of responsibility for — I guess, for everyone." The Mission: Impossible star gushed over his love for traditional movie sets, noting there was no magic or intensity quite like stepping foot into true "cinema." "So movies are — this is about humanity. I have nothing against cable or TV or Netflix. I think it’s great," he shared. "Create jobs and everything. But what I like about cinema is it is all of us coming together in a room and sharing an experience."

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise revealed he is excited for the future of Hollywood.