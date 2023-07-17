Tom Cruise Admits He Enjoys the 'Pressure and Challenges' of Training for Intense Movies: 'I Work Seven Days a Week'

The Hollywood star understands that since he's getting older, he might always be in the best shape to take down the bad guys or jump from planes.

"So, I have to think about what the recovery time is, what scenes I'm shooting before and after, and I've gotten better at really structuring things within the film and sitting down and going, ‘Here’s where I have to prepare for the jump off the motorcycle.' So, there are certain things in you using your body a different way or if I'm doing gymnastics or a fighting scene. You know, you don't want to do a fight right there when I'm going to sprint. And how do I prepare? And how do I recover?" he said of his thought process.