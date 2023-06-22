Tom Cruise Declined to Kick Costar Pom Klementieff in the Stomach for 'Mission: Impossible 7' Stunt
In a recent interview with a news outlet, Pom Klementieff shared a story about filming stunt scenes with Tom Cruise while on set of their upcoming movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.
The actress recalled one incident where the Top Gun alum refused to kick her, even though it was indicated in the script.
"I kept telling him to just kick me here,: Klementieff stated, pointing to her stomach. "I was squeezing abs. [I said], 'You can just go for it.' He was like 'No, no, no, no, no.' I was like, 'But it’s going to help me!' But he wouldn’t do it."
The 37-year-old, who played her first role in the Mission: Impossible franchise for its seventh film, embodied a character named Paris. Klementieff said the dangerous woman, who is connected to the villain in the movie, was "very, very, very much a chaotic element in the story."
"It doesn't matter how deep in the background she is, you're going to be watching her at all times and wondering what she's going to do," she explained. "[She] destroys everything in her path. She's a rebel, she's a killer, she's extremely skilled and quite lonely too."
While Cruise would not do this minor stunt with Klementieff, the Eyes Wide Shut star did preform the most dangerous stunt of his career for the movie. In an interview for Entertainment Tonight, Cruise explained he wanted to do the scene where he road the motorcycle off a cliff first in case he didn't survive.
"Well, we know either we will continue with the film or we're not. Let's know day one!" he said. "Let us know day one what is going to happen: Do we all continue or is it a major rewrite?"
"I was training and I was ready," Cruise noted. "You have to be razor sharp when you're doing something like that. It was very important as we were prepping the film that it was actually the first thing. I don't want to drop that and go shoot other things and have my mind somewhere else. Everyone was prepped. Let's just get it done."
