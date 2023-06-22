Tom Cruise Declined to Kick Costar Pom Klementieff in the Stomach for 'Mission: Impossible 7' Stunt

The actress recalled one incident where the Top Gun alum refused to kick her, even though it was indicated in the script.

"I kept telling him to just kick me here,: Klementieff stated, pointing to her stomach. "I was squeezing abs. [I said], 'You can just go for it.' He was like 'No, no, no, no, no.' I was like, 'But it’s going to help me!' But he wouldn’t do it."

The 37-year-old, who played her first role in the Mission: Impossible franchise for its seventh film, embodied a character named Paris. Klementieff said the dangerous woman, who is connected to the villain in the movie, was "very, very, very much a chaotic element in the story."