NEWS Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Set to Star in College Shakespeare Play as She Pursues Musical Theater Amid Estrangement From Dad Tom Cruise Source: MEGA Suri Cruise is set to star in an upcoming play as she remains in no contact with her father. Olivia Callanan July 23 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Suri Cruise is following in her parents' footsteps! Suri, the 20-year-old daughter of actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, is getting ready to star in an adapted version of one of William Shakespeare's iconic plays, Page Six revealed exclusively.

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Source: MEGA Suri Cruise is pursuing a degree in Musical Theater.

Suri is set to star in Midsummer!, a modern take on the famous play A Midsummer Night's Dream. Said to be 90 minutes long, she will star alongside some of her peers from Carnegie Mellon University, where Suri just finished her sophomore year. The production will take place at the Trust Arts Education Center's Peirce Studio in Pittsburgh, Penn. There will be two showings of the adapted play in Pittsburgh on July 31 and August 1, before the production moves across the pond to debut in the U.K. at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and will run from August 7 to August 31. Page Six also revealed that Suri is studying for a degree in musical theater in the college's drama school after it was previously thought she was "leaning toward" pursuing a degree in Fashion.

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The Reason for the Seperation

Source: MEGA Suri Cruise has been in minimal contact with her father since her parents separated when she was 6.

Tom and Katie had parted ways when Suri was just 6 years old, amid speculation about the actor's involvement in the Church of Scientology, which ultimately fueled their separation. Katie confirmed later on that one reason for the divorce was to protect her daughter from Scientology, and since then Tom has had little public contact with Suri. Back in 2024, after turning 18, Suri had dropped her father's last name and adopted the name "Suri Noelle," using the updated moniker for her high school graduation at LaGuardia High School in New York City; however, it has not been legally confirmed that her name has been changed.

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'The Absence That Troubles Him Most Is His Relationship With Suri'

Source: MEGA A source told 'OK!' that Tom Cruise is looking to amend his relationship with his daughter.

An insider told OK! exclusively in January of this year that Tom, however, is attempting to rebuild the relationship with his daughter after over a decade of estrangement. Tom was said to have spent a lot of the past year or so thinking about his personal life following his reported breakup from actress Ana de Armas and believes this is the year to make amends with his daughter.

Tom Cruise believes, however, that it 'must happen on Suri's terms' and 'he will respect' if she is not 'ready.'