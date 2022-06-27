Cruise was seen taking in the concert with fellow actor pals Chris and Heather McQuarrie in AEG’s VIP suite as he gears up for his major 60th birthday celebrations in the U.K. According to the outlet, the Top Gun star will host two huge parties with one being in England and the other in the United States.

"Tom is classy and low-key, despite his fame, but this is a big milestone and his friends and team want to mark it properly, so it’s seriously A-list – and there are two parties," an insider told the British publication.