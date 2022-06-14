Riding Solo? Tom Cruise Focused On Work As He Puts Dating Life On The Back Burner

Flying solo is something Cruise has grown used to. "I spend a lot of time alone," the Jerry McGuire star once said. "I mean a lot of time alone. I've spent time alone my whole life and it does not bother me. I feel lonely at times but I don't want to get into a relationship with someone if it's not right."

The Golden Globe Award winner was married to Mimi Rogers in the late 80's, and in 1990, he wed Nicole Kidman, with whom he shares children Bella, 29, and Connor, 27. They split after 11 years, and Cruise went on to tie the knot with Katie Holmes in 2006 and welcomed daughter Suri, 16, before splitting in 2012.