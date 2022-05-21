Logo
Tom Cruise's Changing Face Over The Years Sparks Plastic Surgery Buzz: See Photos Of His Transformation

By:

May. 21 2022, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

When it comes to plastic surgery in Hollywood, most of us immediately think of stars like the Kardashians or the women part of the Real Housewives franchise — but plenty of famous men have had their appearance altered over the years as well.

One of the most notable is Tom Cruise, whose face seems to change every now and then, though, according to The Sun, he told Playboy magazine in 2012 that he hasn't ever gone under the knife and "never would."

That being said, a photo is worth a thousand words, so check out the actor's transformation below!

1986

The heartthrob sent pulses racing when he played a navy pilot in Top Gun, one of his first big action roles. More than three decades later, he put on the uniform again for the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which hits theaters next week.

1995

By the '90s, the Scientologist was a bonafide movie star and could call the equally as gorgeous Nicole Kidman his wife.

2005

In the early 2000s, nothing captivated pop culture fans more than Cruise's romance with Katie Holmes. Since the actress is more than 15 years his junior, this could have been around the time the dad-of-three pondered improving his look.

2012

At the premiere of Mission: Impossible — Fallout, the Oscar nominee raised eyebrows, as his mug looked slightly fuller.

2018

Less than five years ago, Cruise shocked the masses with a puffy face. He's never commented on the different look, but surgeon Pam Agullo, who has never treated the star, believes he may have turned to injectables.

"Definitely seems like he has gained a lot of weight, or is a case of filler abuse," she spilled to Radar. "If that’s the case, it is the perfect example of how under inexperienced hands, fillers actually make you look older."

Dr. Frank Agullo agreed that the superstar may have "had too much fillers to the cheeks." Added the expert, "He has excess upper eyelid skin and wrinkles around the eyes which would benefit from a blepharoplasty and skin tightening. He is also showing jowls and loose neck skin which would benefit from skin tightening or a lower facelift."

2022

These days, the Jerry Maguire lead is back to looking like his handsome self. After staying out of the spotlight amid the pandemic, he's been all smiles lately as he promotes Top Gun: Maverick.

