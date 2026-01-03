Tom Cruise Set to Launch Mission Impossible to Reunite With Daughter Suri: 'He Feels Now Is the Moment to Make Another Attempt'
Jan. 3 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Tom Cruise is preparing what insiders tell OK! is as a deeply personal mission – an attempt to rebuild a relationship with his daughter Suri Cruise after more than a decade of estrangement.
Friends tell us the rift has weighed on him more heavily than any failed marriage or public breakup, and he is finally ready to make amends.
Cruise, 63, is said to have spent much of the past year reflecting on his private life following his split from actress Ana De Armas, 37, in October after nine months together.
Pals tell us the Mission: Impossible action man believes 2026 will mark the right moment to try to reconnect with Suri, 19, who has lived with her mother Katie Holmes, 47, in New York since her parents divorced in 2012.
A source close to the actor said: "Tom is at a point where finding some sense of peace has become more important than his ego. He has been taking stock of his life and the connections he lost along the way, and the absence that troubles him most is his relationship with Suri. He feels now is the moment to make another attempt."
Cruise and Holmes separated when Suri was six, amid intense speculation about the actor's commitment to the Church of Scientology fueling the break-up.
Holmes later confirmed she had cited protecting her daughter from Scientology as one reason for the divorce. Since then, Cruise has had little public contact with Suri, though he has continued to cover her education costs under the terms of the split settlement.
Our insider said: "Tom's estrangement from Suri weighs on him constantly. Outwardly he puts on a positive front, but in private the distance from his daughter is always there. He has no interest in revisiting old conflicts or rewriting history – he simply wants the opportunity to hear her out and understand the person she has become."
Those close to Cruise add the actor has been consciously softening his approach in recent years to broken relationships by repairing strained ties elsewhere in his life.
"Tom has shown a new willingness to mend fences with people he previously fell out with," a source said. "He is even on better terms with his ex Nicole Kidman. Going through that process has underlined for him that the most important relationship he still needs to address is the one with Suri."
Kidman, 58, shares two adopted children with him – Bella, 32, and Connor, 30 – both of whom were raised primarily by Cruise following the couple's divorce in 2001. Friends say his close relationship with his older children reinforces his belief that he could still play a constructive role in Suri's life.
"Tom speaks about Bella and Connor with genuine pride," an insider said. "He views his bond with them as evidence that he is capable of being a caring, involved parent. That is exactly why the separation from Suri hurts so deeply – he is painfully aware of how much time with her he has lost."
Cruise is said to be "particularly mindful" of Suri's recent decision to change her name to Suri Noelle after turning 18, adopting her mother's middle name. "He took that as a clear signal," a source said. "It made him realize he needs to proceed with extreme sensitivity."
The actor plans to approach Suri privately and without pressure, sources added. One said: "Tom is adamant that everything must happen on Suri's terms. If she isn't ready, he will respect that and step aside. But remaining passive is no longer acceptable to him – he needs the certainty that he made the effort."
Cruise has also been reminiscing about Suri's early childhood, when he was a visible presence in her life, sources say.
One added: "Tom often recalls carrying her when she was little and how endlessly curious she was. There is now a deep sense of sorrow hanging over those happy memories. He feels the moment to try again with Suri has come, even if he doesn't know how his approaches to mend their divide will turn out."