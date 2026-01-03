EXCLUSIVE Tom Cruise Set to Launch Mission Impossible to Reunite With Daughter Suri: 'He Feels Now Is the Moment to Make Another Attempt' Source: MEGA Tom Cruise is finally preparing to reconnect with daughter Suri after more than 10 years, a source claimed. Aaron Tinney Jan. 3 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Tom Cruise is preparing what insiders tell OK! is as a deeply personal mission – an attempt to rebuild a relationship with his daughter Suri Cruise after more than a decade of estrangement. Friends tell us the rift has weighed on him more heavily than any failed marriage or public breakup, and he is finally ready to make amends.

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise is reportedly looking to reunite with his estranged daughter Suri.

Cruise, 63, is said to have spent much of the past year reflecting on his private life following his split from actress Ana De Armas, 37, in October after nine months together. Pals tell us the Mission: Impossible action man believes 2026 will mark the right moment to try to reconnect with Suri, 19, who has lived with her mother Katie Holmes, 47, in New York since her parents divorced in 2012.

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise's daughter Suri lives with her mom, Katie Holmes.

A source close to the actor said: "Tom is at a point where finding some sense of peace has become more important than his ego. He has been taking stock of his life and the connections he lost along the way, and the absence that troubles him most is his relationship with Suri. He feels now is the moment to make another attempt." Cruise and Holmes separated when Suri was six, amid intense speculation about the actor's commitment to the Church of Scientology fueling the break-up. Holmes later confirmed she had cited protecting her daughter from Scientology as one reason for the divorce. Since then, Cruise has had little public contact with Suri, though he has continued to cover her education costs under the terms of the split settlement.

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise has had little public contact with Suri since his divorce.

Our insider said: "Tom's estrangement from Suri weighs on him constantly. Outwardly he puts on a positive front, but in private the distance from his daughter is always there. He has no interest in revisiting old conflicts or rewriting history – he simply wants the opportunity to hear her out and understand the person she has become." Those close to Cruise add the actor has been consciously softening his approach in recent years to broken relationships by repairing strained ties elsewhere in his life. "Tom has shown a new willingness to mend fences with people he previously fell out with," a source said. "He is even on better terms with his ex Nicole Kidman. Going through that process has underlined for him that the most important relationship he still needs to address is the one with Suri."

Kidman, 58, shares two adopted children with him – Bella, 32, and Connor, 30 – both of whom were raised primarily by Cruise following the couple's divorce in 2001. Friends say his close relationship with his older children reinforces his belief that he could still play a constructive role in Suri's life. "Tom speaks about Bella and Connor with genuine pride," an insider said. "He views his bond with them as evidence that he is capable of being a caring, involved parent. That is exactly why the separation from Suri hurts so deeply – he is painfully aware of how much time with her he has lost."

Source: MEGA Suri changed her name to Suri Noelle after turning 18.