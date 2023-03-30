Suri Cruise Makes Rare Outing With Mom Katie Holmes In NYC As Dad Tom Cruise Keeps His Distance
Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes seemed to be enjoying the warmer weather in New York City!
The mother-daughter duo made a rare outing together on Wednesday, March 29, in the Big Apple, both rocking casual looks as they took to the streets on the early spring day.
Holmes stunned in a pair of oversized jeans, an army green jacket, white sneakers, and a black baseball cap as she spent quality time with her only child, who wore a similar pair of baggy pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt.
The sighting comes as sources alleged the 16-year-old does not have a close relationship with her father, Tom Cruise. "Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade," a source claimed.
"She does not go to see his movies and he has no part in her life," the insider said, while adding, "Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri."
While the famous offspring may not be close with the Top Gun Maverick star, she and the Dawson's Creek alum are tighter than ever as she approaches her college years. "Suri is applying to schools all over the place," the source said.
"[Katie] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other. Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective," the insider continued.
"Being raised by a single mom in New York has made Suri who she is. Katie has always put Suri first and Suri loves her mom more than anything," the source made clear. "She is a smart girl, and she is turning into a very intelligent mature woman. She has a very close group of loyal friends, and she knows exactly where she comes from."
Cruise and Holmes were married from 2006 until the actress filed for divorce in 2012.
Hollywood Life obtained the photos of Holmes and Cruise.