Ana de Armas Says Spending Time With Tom Cruise Is 'So Much Fun' as Dating Rumors Swirl
Ana De Armas finally addressed her budding romance with Tom Cruise.
The actress, 37, who has worked with Cruise on several past film projects, indicated that their relationship is headed in a positive direction.
Ana de Armas Comments on Tom Cruise
"It’s so much fun. We’re definitely working on a lot of things," she told an outlet when asked about working with the Mission: Impossible star. "Not just one, but a few projects with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I’m so excited."
Although the status of their connection is not confirmed, an insider previously reported that Cruise is "super smitten" and has caught "feelings" for her.
"They’ve gone out on some dates and it’s very low-key," the source said to another publication. "It’s in the early stages, and he’s been courting her."
While Cruise is "really into her," de Armas is being "more cautious" and "taking it really slow" before jumping into a relationship.
The alleged couple is keeping things "very private" and staying out of the public eye as much as possible.
"She doesn’t like the public attention. With [ex-boyfriend] Ben Affleck, that’s one of the things she didn’t like," the insider added, noting that Cruise doesn't mind her privacy preference.
When Did Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Start Seeing Each Other?
The duo was first spotted in February discussing work matters in London over dinner. One month later, they were seen exiting a helicopter together at the London Heliport. In April, they took another helicopter ride together and strolled through a London park on her birthday.
On May 3, they both attended David Beckham’s 50th birthday party at Core in Notting Hill and were spotted crawling into an SUV together.
"It seems something is up between Tom and Ana," a source dished to another news outlet. "Despite the age difference — at 62, he's nearly 26 years her senior — they make a great, good-looking couple. Ana is a lot of fun — Tom is going to be attracted to that."
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' Exes
De Armas was previously linked to Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez. They were photographed holding hands in Madrid in February, but the insider noted that they are no longer romantically involved. The Knives Out actress dated Affleck from 2020 to 2021 and was married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet a decade prior.
Cruise was married to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990. He wed Nicole Kidman — whom he shares kids Isabella, 32, and Connor, 30 — the same year he and Mimi split. Tom and Nicole divorced in 2001, and he married Katie Holmes one year later. Tom and Katie called it quits in 2012 and share custody of their daughter, Suri, 18.