Comedian Tom Green Is Engaged — 22 Years After Drew Barrymore Divorce: See Photos of His Fiancée's Ring

tom green engaged
Source: @tomgreen/Instagram

Tom Green announced he popped the question to his fiancee, Amanda, via Instagram.

By:

Dec. 23 2024, Published 10:24 a.m. ET

Tom Green shared some big news before 2024 wraps up: he popped the question to his lady!

"Big news! Amanda and I are engaged! I am the luckiest guy in the world. I love you Amanda. Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from us to all of you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," the comedian, 53, shared via Instagram on Sunday, December 22.

In the pictures, Green's fiancée showed off her ring as the duo posed together.

tom green engaged amanda
Source: @tomgreen/Instagram

The comedian announced his engagement news via Instagram.

Of course, people were thrilled to see podcaster look so happy. One person wrote, "That is absolutely wonderful! Congratulations to the both of you. Happy holidays! ❤️," while another said, "Honestly, as long as it’s true love ; all the best to you & the future of your world. 🍾🎉🎊."

A third person added, "Congratulations Tom & Amanda 🥂🎉 Wishing you a lifetime of happiness."

tom green engaged amanda
Source: @tomgreen/Instagram

The star was previously married to Drew Barrymore.

The comedian, who previously married Drew Barrymore in 2001 but called it quits one year later, didn't reveal Amanda's last name, but according to his rep, the latter grew up in the actor's hometown of Petawawa, Canada. They were raised in Canadian military families and attended the same elementary school as kids.

It's unclear when the two first became an item, but Green posted about his relationship in June 2024.

“Thank you to my amazing girlfriend Amanda for the fun times out west that was an adventure!” he wrote at the time.

MORE ON:
Tom Green

tom green engaged amanda
Source: @tomgreen/Instagram

Tom Green said he's 'the luckiest guy in the world.'

Green was previously married to Barrymore, 49, after meeting on the set of Charlie's Angels. Despite going their separate ways, Green always spoke fondly of the 50 First Dates star.

"Drew is a wonderful woman," he said in a statement at the time. "I love her very much. I wish our marriage could have worked out. I wish her much happiness."

The former flames reunited on Barrymore's talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, in 2021.

"We have not seen each other face-to-face, actually, in almost 20 years," she told the audience before bringing Green out.

tom green engaged amanda
Source: @tomgreen/Instagram

It's unclear how the pair have been together.

"It's very nice to see you. It does feel weird, though," Green told Barrymore. "Not weird in a bad way — weird in a good way. Appreciate it, Drew, so thanks for having me on the show. It's awesome. This is cool. I actually think this is a nice way of reconnecting, actually. It takes a little bit of the pressure off."

Barrymore replied, "Well, I respect and love you," to which Green said, "Love you, too."

