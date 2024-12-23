Comedian Tom Green Is Engaged — 22 Years After Drew Barrymore Divorce: See Photos of His Fiancée's Ring

Tom Green shared some big news before 2024 wraps up: he popped the question to his lady!

"Big news! Amanda and I are engaged! I am the luckiest guy in the world. I love you Amanda. Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from us to all of you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," the comedian, 53, shared via Instagram on Sunday, December 22.

In the pictures, Green's fiancée showed off her ring as the duo posed together.