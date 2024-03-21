Drew Barrymore Admits It's 'Liberating' to No Longer Feel Ashamed of Her 3 Divorces
Drew Barrymore is no longer embarrassed about her messy love life.
On the Wednesday, March 20, episode of her eponymous talk show, the actress admitted the three divorces she's endured used to hang over her like a dark cloud, but she's since learned to see the silver lining.
"I had so much shame around divorce and for some reason something happened and I said, 'I'm no longer willing to feel this way," the 50 First Dates star, 49, explained. "And it just lifted from me."
"And I just thought, when you get a divorce, you're saving the precious commodity we have on this planet, which is only our time," continued Barrymore.
"When you're truly in a situation that isn't functioning the way that optimally it hopes and wishes to be, we accept that and we improve our quality of life by moving forward," the talk show host pointed out. "And divorce now to me, I don't have shame around it. I'm, like, totally liberated."
The Flower Beauty founder was married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995, Tom Green from 2001 to 2002 and Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016. Barrymore shares her two daughters, Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, with Kopelman.
The topic came up as Barrymore discussed Jennifer Lopez's new music video for her track "Can't Get Enough," which pictures the singer's character going through multiple weddings.
"J.Lo, I love you. I really appreciate you bringing empowerment to where most people go to shame. We've all been in it, so go, J.Lo," the Santa Clarita Diet alum gushed of the the triple threat, 54, who has also been divorced three times.
Though Barrymore insisted she has no interest in walking down the aisle again, the former child star is open to dating. In fact, in October 2023, she confusingly confessed that she's been in a relationship "sort of in and around the last three years." However, she's never identified the person in question, whom she met via the exclusive dating app Raya.
The status of that romance is currently unclear, but earlier this year, she hinted she may be single again when giving dating advice to fans.
"No matter how badly you've ever, ever, been hurt, you have to not believe that that is what is in your future or that someone else deserves that baggage," she expressed. "You have to be brave, and you just have to be convinced that each individual, circumstance, person and situation is probably going to present [itself] differently."
"It is not the repetitive fear that you have in your mind that you project," she stated, then admitting, "I'm talking to myself."