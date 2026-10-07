Tom Hanks' Son Chet Reignites Feud With Eric Andre After Fiery Confrontation

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Chet Hanks and Eric André's years-old feud is back in the spotlight after the pair crossed paths at ComplexCon. The 36-year-old actor and rapper filmed himself confronting the 43-year-old comedian over the weekend at the Los Angeles Convention Center, revisiting an issue that began after Hanks appeared on The Eric André Show in 2023.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @CHETHANX/INSTAGRAM Chet Hanks said Eric André had 'NO MEMORY WHATSOEVER' of their previous feud.

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Chet Hanks Confronted Eric André at ComplexCon

Source: @CHETHANX/INSTAGRAM Eric André once called Chet Hanks 'emotionally disturbed' after his chaotic appearance.

In a video shared to Instagram on Monday, Hanks can be seen approaching André inside the convention center and placing a hand on his shoulder. One of André's security guards immediately tries to move Hanks' hand away as the comedian turns around. André initially appears surprised by the encounter. He reaches out to shake the rapper's hand, but Hanks doesn't accept the gesture. The comedian then removes his sunglasses as Hanks continues speaking to him, although much of the conversation is difficult to make out over the noise inside the venue. The situation eventually escalates enough for the TV host's security team to separate the two men. Several guards surround the funnyman and escort him away while others appear to keep Hanks at a distance.

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Source: @CHETHANX/INSTAGRAM Chet Hanks claimed he was simply 'matching the energy' of Eric André’s comedy show.

As he walks away, André looks back at Hanks and delivers a final quip. “Call Tom Hanks!” the entertainer shouts. Hanks then walks back toward his group, who had been recording the encounter, and smiles. “That was a long time coming,” he says. In the caption accompanying the video, the musician accused André of having “NO MEMORY WHATSOEVER” of their previous issues before claiming the comedian later confronted him over his Jamaican accent. “WHO KNEW that in addition to the brain rot and p--- joke humor he is known for, Eric is also such a passionate cultural activist!!! Great running into you Eric!!!!” he wrote.

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Chet Hanks and Eric André’s Feud Dates Back to 2023

Source: MEGA Eric André accused Chet Hanks of riding a motorcycle around the set in 'dangerous' fashion.

During an interview, the comedy star described Hanks as “emotionally disturbed” and “not well” and claimed that he stole a motorcycle and rode it around the show's set. “Chet Hanks, on the other hand, was a tough cookie. He broke our crew. It felt like Rust. He broke us down,” he said at the time. “He is… emotionally disturbed. He stole a motorcycle and rode it around. He almost knocked a bunch of grips and gaffers off their ladders. It was very dangerous," he claimed.

Source: MEGA Eric André called Chet Hanks a 'liar' and challenged him to take a DNA test.