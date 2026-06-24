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Eric André Reveals the One Mistake After Getting a Vasectomy That Left Him 'on Fire'

Eric Andre
Source: Howard stern show/ Sirius XM/getty; @howardstern/Youtube

Eric André told Howard Stern about the side effect he experienced after getting a vasectomy.

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June 24 2026, Published 5:23 p.m. ET

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Comedian Eric André opened up about the unfortunate consequences of his vasectomy on a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show.

The actor sat down with Howard Stern ahead of the release of his new Netflix film with John Cena, Little Brother.

Stern wasted no time diving into the deep stuff and quickly asked André about his procedure and its potential side effects.

"Didn't you just get a vasectomy?" Stern asked. "How do you know you won't fall in love with someone [and want kids]?"

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Source: SiriusXM’s 'The Howard Stern Show'

Eric André opened up about his vasectomy on 'The Howard Stern Show.'

André has had several high-profile Hollywood romances with actress Rosario Dawson and model Emily Ratajkowski, but has yet to settle down.

"I froze my sperm, I can still get someone pregnant," André explained. "It's just birth control."

The 43-year-old doesn't have any kids but claimed his doctor gave him multiple options if he decides to reproduce in the future.

"If I wake up at 50 and I want a kid, [I] can totally have a kid," André added, noting the procedure is completely reversible.

"But the doctor looked at me and said, 'It's better to have a kid on purpose than a kid on accident,'" he explained.

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'It Felt Like a Pair of Maracas'

Eric André
Source: MEGA

Eric André stars alongside John Cena in their new film 'Little Brother.'

"When you get a vasectomy, you go out, you were at some concert, you start jumping around and your whole b------- was on fire?" Stern pried. "They told you not to do that."

André went on reveal the one mistake he made when he attended a Nine Inch Nails concert shortly after the procedure.

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Eric André
Source: MEGA

Eric André recalled seeing John Waters while at a concert.

"I saw John Waters and I love John Waters," André said of the American filmmaker. "Just a few days after my vasectomy and I got so giddy I started jumping up and down like a 10-year-old on a trampoline."

For the rest of the concert, André explained, his nether region "felt like a pair of maracas."

What Is Eric André's New Movie About?

Eric André
Source: MEGA

Eric André said John Cena always made him feel welcome.

André and Cena play an unconventional brother duo in their new film together.

André spoke to People about starring alongside Cena ahead of their film’s premiere.

“He's perfect," André raved. "I feel comfortable with John. John did my show when I was up and coming, and he was already wildly successful.”

Cena appeared on an episode of André’s talk show, The Eric André Show, which aired from 2012 to 2023.

“He always made me feel welcome and comfortable,” he added. “And always took care of me and looked after me on set.”

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