or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Tom Hardy
OK LogoPHOTOS

Tom Hardy's 'MobLand' Drama Explained: Everything to Know Amid Actor's Reported Firing, Rumored Feud and On-Set Controversy

tom hardy mobland controversy explained everything to know
Source: MEGA

A follow-up report disputed rumors that Tom Hardy had been fired from 'MobLand,' alleging the actor voluntarily opted out of Season 3.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 8 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A Report of Tom Hardy and Helen Mirren's Alleged Clash Emerged During 'MobLand' Production

tom hardy mobland controversy explained everything to know
Source: MEGA

A December 2025 report claimed Tom Hardy and Helen Mirren clashed behind the scenes during the production of 'MobLand.'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Is MobLand moving forward without Tom Hardy?

The hit Paramount+ crime drama series' biggest fight may not have happened on screen, as a December 2025 Daily Mail alleged a behind-the-scenes clash between Hardy and Helen Mirren.

"Tom's character is charming. He's the calm one but it is quite the opposite when the cameras stop," the insider said. "Dame Helen is a joy, she is a total pro and she has worked with so many people over the years."

The source added, "She is getting increasingly frustrated with Tom and his attitude. He can be late to filming too and that is annoying for Dame Helen, who is extremely professional and disciplined. His tone is something Dame Helen doesn't like, along with his lateness."

Per the same source, Mirren valued professionalism and discipline on set, while Hardy's reportedly more unpredictable approach sometimes disrupted the rhythm of the production.

"Swaggers around like a king," the source said of Hardy, who is reportedly "very, very arrogant" in tone.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Hardy Was Reportedly Booted Off the Series Amid On-Set Drama

tom hardy mobland controversy explained everything to know
Source: MEGA

Tom Hardy was allegedly fired from 'MobLand' amid the reported on-set drama.

Five months after the Daily Mail report was published, Puck News claimed Hardy was fired and will not appear in the third season of MobLand.

According to the outlet, the English actor's clashes with producers grew so serious that co-writer Jez Butterworth threatened to quit the series. Sources also claimed the lead star often challenged scripts, arrived late to set and bristled at MobLand's progress to become a larger ensemble show.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Hardy Accused of Keeping the 'MobLand' Cast Waiting During Filming

tom hardy mobland controversy explained everything to know
Source: MEGA

The series premiered in 2025.

More details about Hardy's alleged problematic behavior emerged amid the drama, with another source claiming he "refused to come out of his trailer for hours at a time."

"He kept the cast waiting, [which is] a power play. Keeping Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and others waiting is career suicide, I would wager," the source added.

MORE ON:
Tom Hardy

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

New Reports Cast Doubt on Claims Tom Hardy Was Fired From 'MobLand'

tom hardy mobland controversy explained everything to know
Source: MEGA

'MobLand' currently has two seasons.

The firing rumors were immediately dismissed when a source close to the production told Variety the Venom star is still expected to be part of MobLand Season 3.

"Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for season 3 and things are being worked through creatively," they added.

The source also responded to speculation that Hardy's reported tardiness had been a source of friction between him and Mirren. In fact, the Hitchcock actress had urged Hardy to get moving on a few occasions but "never appeared to be anti-Tom."

A second source said, "Helen is not that sort of person. If she had a problem with Tom, she would have said to his face, 'Look come on, let's just stop wasting everyone else's time and let's get on with it.' But that's probably as far as it went. She's not the sort of person who's going to get involved in a whole political situation. She just isn't."

They pointed out Mirren "certainly isn't going to be one who stamps her feet and says, 'Well I'm not coming back if he's in it.' It's just not her."

Article continues below advertisement

Helen Mirren Broke Her Silence Amid Tom Hardy's 'MobLand' Controversy

tom hardy mobland controversy explained everything to know
Source: MEGA

'MobLand' is currently in development for a third season.

Mirren appeared to weigh in on Hardy's controversy in an Instagram post on May 28.

The social media update featured a photo of her costar with the text, "Love you now and always."

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Hardy Reportedly Declined to Return for 'MobLand' Season 3

tom hardy mobland controversy explained everything to know
Source: MEGA

A subsequent report claimed Tom Hardy had not actually been fired from the crime series.

As contradictory reports emerged regarding Hardy's future with MobLand, sources told Page Six the Dunkirk actor chose not to return for Season 3 after what was reportedly a turbulent second season of the show. Insiders said producers were forced to consider high-profile replacements, including Colin Farrell and Idris Elba.

Per the outlet's source, the dynamic reportedly shifted after Butterworth replaced Season 1 showrunner Ronan Bennett.

"You have an A-plus writer who's got a lot of power and who has a methodology of 'I don't know where this is going' and then an A-plus actor who is used to knowing the entire arc of a character in a story," the MobLand source said. "It was all very passive-aggressive and British. It wasn't even a feud."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.