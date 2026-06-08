Tom Hardy's 'MobLand' Drama Explained: Everything to Know Amid Actor's Reported Firing, Rumored Feud and On-Set Controversy
June 8 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
A Report of Tom Hardy and Helen Mirren's Alleged Clash Emerged During 'MobLand' Production
Is MobLand moving forward without Tom Hardy?
The hit Paramount+ crime drama series' biggest fight may not have happened on screen, as a December 2025 Daily Mail alleged a behind-the-scenes clash between Hardy and Helen Mirren.
"Tom's character is charming. He's the calm one but it is quite the opposite when the cameras stop," the insider said. "Dame Helen is a joy, she is a total pro and she has worked with so many people over the years."
The source added, "She is getting increasingly frustrated with Tom and his attitude. He can be late to filming too and that is annoying for Dame Helen, who is extremely professional and disciplined. His tone is something Dame Helen doesn't like, along with his lateness."
Per the same source, Mirren valued professionalism and discipline on set, while Hardy's reportedly more unpredictable approach sometimes disrupted the rhythm of the production.
"Swaggers around like a king," the source said of Hardy, who is reportedly "very, very arrogant" in tone.
Tom Hardy Was Reportedly Booted Off the Series Amid On-Set Drama
Five months after the Daily Mail report was published, Puck News claimed Hardy was fired and will not appear in the third season of MobLand.
According to the outlet, the English actor's clashes with producers grew so serious that co-writer Jez Butterworth threatened to quit the series. Sources also claimed the lead star often challenged scripts, arrived late to set and bristled at MobLand's progress to become a larger ensemble show.
Tom Hardy Accused of Keeping the 'MobLand' Cast Waiting During Filming
More details about Hardy's alleged problematic behavior emerged amid the drama, with another source claiming he "refused to come out of his trailer for hours at a time."
"He kept the cast waiting, [which is] a power play. Keeping Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and others waiting is career suicide, I would wager," the source added.
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New Reports Cast Doubt on Claims Tom Hardy Was Fired From 'MobLand'
The firing rumors were immediately dismissed when a source close to the production told Variety the Venom star is still expected to be part of MobLand Season 3.
"Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for season 3 and things are being worked through creatively," they added.
The source also responded to speculation that Hardy's reported tardiness had been a source of friction between him and Mirren. In fact, the Hitchcock actress had urged Hardy to get moving on a few occasions but "never appeared to be anti-Tom."
A second source said, "Helen is not that sort of person. If she had a problem with Tom, she would have said to his face, 'Look come on, let's just stop wasting everyone else's time and let's get on with it.' But that's probably as far as it went. She's not the sort of person who's going to get involved in a whole political situation. She just isn't."
They pointed out Mirren "certainly isn't going to be one who stamps her feet and says, 'Well I'm not coming back if he's in it.' It's just not her."
Helen Mirren Broke Her Silence Amid Tom Hardy's 'MobLand' Controversy
Mirren appeared to weigh in on Hardy's controversy in an Instagram post on May 28.
The social media update featured a photo of her costar with the text, "Love you now and always."
Tom Hardy Reportedly Declined to Return for 'MobLand' Season 3
As contradictory reports emerged regarding Hardy's future with MobLand, sources told Page Six the Dunkirk actor chose not to return for Season 3 after what was reportedly a turbulent second season of the show. Insiders said producers were forced to consider high-profile replacements, including Colin Farrell and Idris Elba.
Per the outlet's source, the dynamic reportedly shifted after Butterworth replaced Season 1 showrunner Ronan Bennett.
"You have an A-plus writer who's got a lot of power and who has a methodology of 'I don't know where this is going' and then an A-plus actor who is used to knowing the entire arc of a character in a story," the MobLand source said. "It was all very passive-aggressive and British. It wasn't even a feud."