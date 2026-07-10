Tom Holland and J.K. Simmons Have Never Met Despite Both Playing 'Spider-Man' Characters

Tom Holland and J.K. Simmons have never met despite both starring in the 'Spider-Man' franchise.

"I have not met Tom Holland. Delightful guy, I’m told," Simmons revealed on the " Happy Sad Confused " podcast.

Tom Holland and J.K. Simmons have both played key roles in the Spider-Man franchise, but their shared history comes with a twist.

He later returned as the outspoken Daily Bugle boss in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) , both of which featured Holland as Peter Parker.

J.K. Simmons revealed his return as J. Jonah Jameson in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' came as a complete surprise.

Simmons said he had no idea Marvel was considering bringing J. Jonah Jameson back to the big screen.

"The only conversations that I was aware of were the ones that people would call my attention to on the Internet," he said. "Maybe this, or maybe that."

When Marvel finally reached out, the actor said the offer came out of the blue.

"It was a complete shock and a very last-minute decision," Simmons recalled.

He added, "They literally called my agent, we had a meeting the next day, and it was like a day or two later that I was shooting in somebody’s office."

Because the scene was added so late, there wasn't even a proper set to film on.

"Some executive’s office on the lot. Because there was no set," he explained. "They were well into editing the film when they went, What if we stuck a little JJJ in here?"

Simmons added that the rushed production may explain why his version of Jameson no longer had the character's signature hairstyle.

"Which I still think is why JJJ doesn’t have hair in the Tom Holland Spider-Man universe," he admitted.