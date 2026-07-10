Tom Holland and J.K. Simmons Have Never Met Despite Both Playing 'Spider-Man' Characters
July 10 2026, Published 10:14 a.m. ET
Tom Holland and J.K. Simmons have both played key roles in the Spider-Man franchise, but their shared history comes with a twist.
"I have not met Tom Holland. Delightful guy, I’m told," Simmons revealed on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast.
Simmons first played newspaper editor J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire.
He later returned as the outspoken Daily Bugle boss in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), both of which featured Holland as Peter Parker.
J.K. Simmons Was Surprised to Return as J. Jonah Jameson
Simmons said he had no idea Marvel was considering bringing J. Jonah Jameson back to the big screen.
"The only conversations that I was aware of were the ones that people would call my attention to on the Internet," he said. "Maybe this, or maybe that."
When Marvel finally reached out, the actor said the offer came out of the blue.
"It was a complete shock and a very last-minute decision," Simmons recalled.
He added, "They literally called my agent, we had a meeting the next day, and it was like a day or two later that I was shooting in somebody’s office."
Because the scene was added so late, there wasn't even a proper set to film on.
"Some executive’s office on the lot. Because there was no set," he explained. "They were well into editing the film when they went, What if we stuck a little JJJ in here?"
Simmons added that the rushed production may explain why his version of Jameson no longer had the character's signature hairstyle.
"Which I still think is why JJJ doesn’t have hair in the Tom Holland Spider-Man universe," he admitted.
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J.K. Simmons Had to Audition for the Iconic Role
Although Simmons is now closely associated with J. Jonah Jameson, he said winning the role in the first Spider-Man film was far from certain.
Despite previously working with director Raimi on two projects, the actor still had to complete what he described as an "old-school, classic camera test" to convince Sony executives.
"It was very nerve-wracking," Simmons recalled in a 2020 interview on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing.
He explained, "The producers and the people at Sony, they needed to be convinced, because obviously, there were a lot of much more high-profile actors that they had in mind that would help with the box office."
His performance ultimately earned him the part, and he went on to portray the loud, Spider-Man-hating newspaper publisher across Raimi's trilogy.
Throughout those films, Jameson repeatedly criticized Spider-Man, while remaining unaware that his own employee, Peter Parker, was secretly the superhero.
J.K. Simmons Revealed He Was Not in the Next Spider-Man Film
After reprising the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Simmons said he is not part of the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
"Not in it, dude. I don’t know who on the internet decided that that was fact, but I ain’t in it," he said during his interview with Comic Book.