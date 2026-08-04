Tom Sandoval Accuses Ex Victoria Lee Robinson of Mocking His 'Tiny' Manhood and Kicking His Groin During Explosive Fight in New Court Filing

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Tom Sandoval made explosive accusations about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson as their ongoing restraining order battle continues. The Vanderpump Rules alum, 44, filed a new declaration on Monday, August 3, in the case against his ex, 34, detailing a series of allegations, including a claim that she kicked him in the groin while he was on tour with his band Tom Sandoval and MOST Extras in October 2025.

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Tom Sandoval Claimed Victoria Lee Robinson Kicked Him in the Groin

Source: MEGA Tom Sandoval accused Victoria Lee Robinson of consuming 'drugs and alcohol to the point that venue security personnel had to physically carry her from the concert venue back to the tour bus.'

The reality TV alum claimed that after his performance ended, Robinson allegedly kicked him "repeatedly in the groin area while hurling expletives and insults toward me in the presence of my band mates, tour crew and fans." Sandoval also accused his ex of excessive drug and alcohol use during the incident, claiming it was "to the point that venue security personnel had to physically carry her from the concert venue back to the tour bus" earlier in the night.

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Tom Sandoval Claimed Victoria Lee Robinson Insulted His 'Tiny' Manhood

Source: MEGA Tom Sandoval claimed that multiple venues expressed concern over Victoria Lee Robinson's behavior during his performances with his band.

The Bravo star claimed that Robinson attacked him once they returned to the tour bus. "She kicked my groin area with her legs and yelled insults such as 'You have a tiny f------ p----! F--- you,'" he said, per court documents. Sandoval claimed that multiple venues raised concerns about the swimsuit model's alleged drug use and accused her of inviting fans backstage and sharing drugs with them. His band manager and musical director reportedly shared these concerns and "expressed that they wanted to ban her from continuing on the tour."

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Tom Sandoval Claimed Victoria Lee Robinson Threatened to 'Ruin' His Life

Source: MEGA Tom Sandoval said Victoria Lee Robinson hoped to get the 'Ariana Madix treatment' following their split.

Sandoval claimed that Robinson's behavior initiated situations that caused him repeated "distress and anxiety," claiming he was left "frazzled" and "anxious" before his performance on America's Got Talent in August 2025. He alleged that Robinson diminished his confidence with comments like "he's not a real man," but remained in the relationship because she allegedly threatened to "ruin his life" if he left. "[Victoria] repeatedly told me and others that she would destroy my life and 'get the Ariana [Madix] treatment,' referring to the public attention and career opportunities my former girlfriend received after our breakup," Sandoval claimed. He dated Madix, 41, from 2014 to 2023.

Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson's Case Remains Ongoing

Source: MEGA Tom Sandoval dated from January 2024 to June 2026.