Tom Sandoval Accuses Ex Victoria Lee Robinson of Mocking His 'Tiny' Manhood and Kicking His Groin During Explosive Fight in New Court Filing
Aug. 4 2026, Published 4:12 p.m. ET
Tom Sandoval made explosive accusations about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson as their ongoing restraining order battle continues.
The Vanderpump Rules alum, 44, filed a new declaration on Monday, August 3, in the case against his ex, 34, detailing a series of allegations, including a claim that she kicked him in the groin while he was on tour with his band Tom Sandoval and MOST Extras in October 2025.
Tom Sandoval Claimed Victoria Lee Robinson Kicked Him in the Groin
The reality TV alum claimed that after his performance ended, Robinson allegedly kicked him "repeatedly in the groin area while hurling expletives and insults toward me in the presence of my band mates, tour crew and fans."
Sandoval also accused his ex of excessive drug and alcohol use during the incident, claiming it was "to the point that venue security personnel had to physically carry her from the concert venue back to the tour bus" earlier in the night.
Tom Sandoval Claimed Victoria Lee Robinson Insulted His 'Tiny' Manhood
The Bravo star claimed that Robinson attacked him once they returned to the tour bus. "She kicked my groin area with her legs and yelled insults such as 'You have a tiny f------ p----! F--- you,'" he said, per court documents.
Sandoval claimed that multiple venues raised concerns about the swimsuit model's alleged drug use and accused her of inviting fans backstage and sharing drugs with them. His band manager and musical director reportedly shared these concerns and "expressed that they wanted to ban her from continuing on the tour."
- Tom Sandoval Endured 'Abuse for Months' Before Filing Restraining Order Against Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson, Insider Claims
- Tom Sandoval Files Restraining Order Against Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson, Accuses Her of Verbal and Physical Abuse After Model's Arrest
- Tom Sandoval and Ex Victoria Lee Robinson Head to Court in Restraining Order Fight
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Tom Sandoval Claimed Victoria Lee Robinson Threatened to 'Ruin' His Life
Sandoval claimed that Robinson's behavior initiated situations that caused him repeated "distress and anxiety," claiming he was left "frazzled" and "anxious" before his performance on America's Got Talent in August 2025.
He alleged that Robinson diminished his confidence with comments like "he's not a real man," but remained in the relationship because she allegedly threatened to "ruin his life" if he left.
"[Victoria] repeatedly told me and others that she would destroy my life and 'get the Ariana [Madix] treatment,' referring to the public attention and career opportunities my former girlfriend received after our breakup," Sandoval claimed. He dated Madix, 41, from 2014 to 2023.
Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson's Case Remains Ongoing
Robinson responded to Sandoval's filing in a statement to TMZ, saying, "I did not kick Tom, and I did not touch him. I had taken a shot and asked him to take care of me; he chose not to."
"I went back to bed on the bus and asked him to keep the noise down," she continued. "That's what actually happened. I am trying to move on with my life, and I keep getting pulled back into this."
As OK! previously reported, Sandoval requested a domestic violence order of protection against Victoria and her father, Will Robinson, in June, after all three of them were allegedly involved in a violent dispute earlier that month.
Victoria filed a request for a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Sandoval on July 6, but was denied four days later due to his existing domestic violence restraining order against her, per People.
The judge ruled that a properly noticed hearing was required before granting Victoria's petition. The case remains ongoing.