'I Felt Like I Was Her Gay BFF': Tom Sandoval Says He & Ariana Madix 'Put on a Front' While Filming
Tom Sandoval gave more insight into his relationship with Ariana Madix prior to cheating on her with Raquel Leviss.
"For us to have these issues and be keeping it from people, I didn't think it was fair to the rest of the cast," Sandoval, 39, said on the Wednesday, May 24, reunion episode of Vanderpump Rules, adding that he felt like "I was her gay BFF."
"I feel like I always showed everything as my point of view. He's framing it as something else. He will throw anything at the wall right now, hoping it will stick. He was the one who used to tell me the way he's coaching Rachel. They've got to get their lies right because if they don't have matching answers..." Madix, 37, said.
As OK! previously reported, Sandoval slept with Leviss behind Madix's back.
"I think he caused the divide in our relationship because he was f****** other people," the blonde beauty stated. "He's made these choices."
Meanwhile, the rocker claimed their connected went away and they weren't intimate in years.
"Having intimacy issues doesn't affect anything. Going through the ins and outs of our relationship is pointless," Madix exclaimed to Andy Cohen.
- Ariana Madix Doesn't Believe Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Romance Is Over, Claims Former BFF Is 'Sending Letters' to Her Home
- Ariana Madix Confesses She's 'Happy and Satisfied' in New Romance With Daniel Wai
- Brandi Glanville Labels Scheana Shay a 'Cheater' for Past Affair With Eddie Cibrian: 'If You Want a War When We Have Been Cool It's Sad'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After Sandoval and Leviss' affair was revealed, the former apologized to his ex-girlfriend.
"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through the process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," Sandoval apologized in a statement shared to Instagram on Wednesday, March 8. "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."