Are Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Returning for Next Season of 'Vanderpump Rules'? Lisa Vanderpump Shares Her Thoughts
The three-part Season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules doesn't kick off until next week, but fans are already wondering which cast members will return in the wake of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' explosive affair.
While the series was renewed for an 11th season, Lisa Vanderpump insisted she hasn't "had any contact with Raquel" since the news broke, but the British businesswoman believes the pageant queen owes it to her costars and the fans to come back.
"I think she really needs to discuss with us what's going on in her life, but Sandoval's been part of that group for 15 years prior. You know, four years prior to the show," the former Real Housewives lead spilled to a reporter at the 2023 Vanderpump Dogs Gala on Thursday, May 18. "So, of course, there's conversations and questions to be answered, and I hope they can get to that place. That's what I really hope for them."
"I don't think you can just shut the door on somebody," the mom-of-two, 62, said of not wanting to ban the duo. "I think we're all guilty of some things. But I think at some point, there needs to be kind of discussions, and I think we'll be there for it."
The restauranteur also admitted she had some sympathy for Leviss and Sandoval despite their backstabbing (as OK! reported, the two had a seven-month affair while the musician, 39, was still in his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, 37, a good friend of 28-year-old Leviss.)
"It was so emotional," the animal advocate said of recording the reunion special. "That was filmed quite a bit after we finished filming the season. It's just so raw, and it was hard for me to watch, because although as a producer you love all the ins and outs and shenanigans, when you're emotionally invested in a group of people, my heart really broke — actually for both of them."
Continued the reality star, "Of course, what he did... it cannot be condoned in any way shape or form. But still, to see the utter kind of misery and the devastation of the fallout, the relationship — it was hard to watch."
