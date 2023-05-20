Are Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Returning for Next Season of 'Vanderpump Rules'? Lisa Vanderpump Shares Her Thoughts

The three-part Season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules doesn't kick off until next week, but fans are already wondering which cast members will return in the wake of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' explosive affair.

While the series was renewed for an 11th season, Lisa Vanderpump insisted she hasn't "had any contact with Raquel" since the news broke, but the British businesswoman believes the pageant queen owes it to her costars and the fans to come back.