Tom Welling and Haylee Baylee Joke About Actor Accidentally Sharing Full Frontal Photo: Watch

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Tom Welling is turning an awkward social media mishap into a laughing matter! The Smallville alum recently teamed up with influencer Haylee Baylee for a funny Instagram Reel that poked fun at the actor's accidental full-frontal photo. In the skit, Baylee played Welling's social media manager, checking his posts before they go live. “Oh, hey! There you are. Is this alright?” Welling asked Baylee as she checked his phone.

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Source: @HALEYYBAYLEE/INSTAGRAM Tom Welling teamed up with influencer Haylee Baylee for an Instagram Reel poking fun at his accidental hotel-window photo.

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The TikTok star quickly spotted a problem with the post and pointed it out to the actor, saying, “You are flashing, Tom.” In another part of the video, Welling asked, “Hayley, please look at the post,” as Bayley pointed out the explicit detail he had apparently overlooked. Bayley also called attention to the mishap in the caption, writing, “The reflection Tom…”

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Fans React to Welling's Hilarious Instagram Reel

Source: @HALEYYBAYLEE/INSTAGRAM The original image, shared on October 9, appeared to show the actor n----- in the reflection of his hotel window.

Fans wasted no time joining in on the joke, with many applauding Welling for being a good sport about the embarrassing situation. “My dream job (boss if you see this it’s a joke),” one person joked. Another added, “BE NICE TO SUPERMAN, HE IS TRYING! 😂.” “We got your back tom, thanks for trusting us,” a third fan wrote. The playful exchange comes after Welling accidentally revealed more than he intended while sharing a photo of the New York City skyline.

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How Welling's Hotel Photo Went Viral

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Source: @TOMWELLING/INSTAGRAM Fans praised the ‘Smallville’ star for joining in on the jokes rather than avoiding the viral moment.

Welling, 49, posted the skyline photo to his Instagram Stories on October 9 with the caption: “Hello, NYCC,” referring to New York Comic Con. However, his reflection in the hotel window caught fans' attention for an entirely different reason. The image appeared to show the actor fully naked, turning what seemed like an ordinary travel update into an unexpected viral moment. Rather than ignoring the online chatter, Welling joined the fun himself. An Instagram Reel about the incident featured a man pretending to be a tourist taking in New York City's sights before reacting with shock. The video included the text, “POV you’re a tourist in NYC and see Welling standing at his hotel window on October 10th.” Welling even stopped by the comments section to add his own punchline: “Came for the sights.”

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Fans Can't Believe Welling Joined the Joke

Source: MEGA Tom Welling embraced the online reaction by commenting, ‘Came for the sights.'

The actor's response prompted even more reactions, with fans expressing their amusement at seeing him embrace the situation. “NO WAYY 😭🔥,” one supporter replied. Another added, “glaze your daddy.” “ain't no way broski 😭🙏,” a third commented. “Tom Welling liked this post,” a fourth fan gushed. Welling's willingness to laugh at himself also gave his former Smallville costar Michael Rosenbaum an opportunity to join the fun.

Michael Rosenbaum Showed Support for His Former Costar