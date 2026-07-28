Tomi Lahren Goes Off on 'Loser' West Wilson, Says He 'Ruined' 'Summer House'

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Tomi Lahren is making her feelings about West Wilson very clear. The conservative commentator recently criticized the Summer House star, calling him a “left-wing loser” and accusing him of damaging one of Bravo’s most popular reality shows. “Listen here, West Wilson, wanting women's sports and spaces to be for women only is not a right-wing thing. It’s a decent thing to do. You should take some notes from your friend Sophie Cunningham. Also, we still don't forgive you for ruining one of the greatest shows on Bravo, Summer House,” she said on The Big Weekend Show, adding that the TV star is "attacking the integrity of women’s sports."

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Source: @TomiLahren/X Tomi Lahren criticized West Wilson after he shared his views about transgender athletes in women’s sports.

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Lahren’s comments come after Wilson shared his views on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. In a TikTok video, Wilson argued that the issue has been exaggerated. “Transgender athletes in American sports are a borderline non-existent issue,” Wilson said, adding that the public and government are “isolating” LGBT athletes from participating. He also argued that the topic is not as “harmful” as other major issues affecting society.

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He ruined Summer House, and now he’s attacking the integrity of women’s sports?! Left wing loser, West Wilson. pic.twitter.com/OBwxuTaa5s — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 27, 2026 Source: @TomiLahren/X

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West Wilson and Amanda Batula’s Romance Sparked Drama

Source: @westywilson/Instagram Tomi Lahren accused West Wilson of contributing to the downfall of ‘Summer House’ following his controversial romance with Amanda Batula.

The criticism comes after Wilson faced backlash following his controversial relationship with Summer House costar Amanda Batula. A source close to the Bravo series previously told People that Batula would not return for Season 11. Wilson’s exit was also confirmed by the outlet on June 15. Batula has been part of Summer House since its debut in 2017 and became a full-time cast member during Season 2. Wilson joined the show later in Season 8. The pair confirmed their romance on March 31, shortly after Batula separated from her former husband and longtime costar Kyle Cooke. The couple had been married for four years before announcing their split in January.

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Cooke Opened Up About the Relationship

Source: MEGA West Wilson and Amanda Batula confirmed their relationship in March after her split from Kyle Cooke.

During the three-part Season 10 reunion, Batula and Wilson opened up about their relationship timeline. The two revealed they shared their first kiss in February and did not become intimate until after publicly confirming their romance in March. Following the reunion, Cooke admitted that watching the relationship unfold was difficult, especially because he considered Wilson a close friend. "Sometimes it doesn't feel real until I see them together," Cooke told People. "This is just not something I can fathom doing to anybody that's close to me. We're a close-knit family, it's like he's banging his sister."

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West and Amanda respond to those pregnancy rumors… #SummerHouse pic.twitter.com/YGGokrgDCA — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) July 14, 2026 Source: @gibsonoma/X

Batula and West Wilson Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

Source: @westling.conrad/Instagram; @amandabatula/Instagram Kyle Cooke admitted he struggled with seeing Amanda Batula date West Wilson because he considered him a close friend.