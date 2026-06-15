'Summer House' Boots West Wilson After Amanda Batula Relationship Bombshell: Report

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West Wilson is allegedly leaving Summer House following his bombshell relationship with Amanda Batula. Insider sources claimed the 31-year-old was dropped from the show just weeks before Season 11 was set to begin production, according to TMZ. While filming typically begins each year during the weekend of July 4, it doesn’t seem that Wilson will be in attendance. Though sources claimed the door may still be open for him to make an occasional cameo throughout the summer. Based on backlash from his castmates during the Summer House Season 10 explosive three-part reunion, it’s still up in the air whether he will even be welcomed at the iconic Hamptons house.

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Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke's Split

Source: MEGA West Wilson and Amanda Batula announced their relationship just months after her split from Kyle Cooke.

Wilson and Batula revealed their relationship in March, just two months after Batula, 34, announced her separation from Kyle Cooke. “We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity,” the new couple said in their joint Instagram story announcement. “It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it,” they added.

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Source: MEGA Amanda Batula's ex BFF, Ciara Miller, dated West Wilson during Season 8.

Cooke and Batula had been married for 10 years, with their wedding being broadcast on the hit reality show’s sixth season. Wilson and Batula have claimed there was no overlap between their entanglements, but intimate moments between the pair during the most recent season had fans second-guessing their timeline. Batula’s now ex-BFF, Ciara Miller, developed a relationship with Wilson when he first joined the cast in Season 8. Months after filming wrapped, Miller and Wilson split, leaving icy tension between them for multiple summers to come.

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The 'Summer House' Reunion

Source: @westling.conrad/Instagram; @amandabatula/Instagram West Wilson and Amanda Batula appeared together at the explosive, three-part reunion.

However, at the end of Season 10, it appeared the two had mended fences, even sealing their rekindled flirtation with a kiss. During the reunion, things were frostier than ever, as Miller slung insults at West and her former best friend. “Over the past six years, I have been your f---ing champion. I couldn’t fathom that I’d be sitting here p---ed that you’re f---ing my ex,” she sternly told Batula at the reunion. “He wants to embarrass me,” she added. “He wants to get his last little word. And I hope it works, because he’s with you to spite me.”

Source: @westling.conrad/Instagram; MEGA West Wilson and Amanda Batula have yet to comment on their return to 'Summer House.'