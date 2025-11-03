NEWS WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Makes Viral Body Joke After Posing With Sydney Sweeney at NASCAR Championship Source: mega; @sophie_cham/instagram WNBA star Sophie Cunningham joked about her lack of assets after posing with Sydney Sweeney at the NASCAR Cup Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 2. Allie Fasanella Nov. 3 2025, Published 3:10 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Sophie Cunningham made a cheeky quip about her lack of assets compared to Sydney Sweeney in a post that shows the two posing together at the NASCAR Cup Championship in Phoenix on Sunday, November 2. The WNBA star wrote on X, "one of us forgot our t--- at home." The Indiana Fever player, 29, added a winking emoji and tagged Sweeney, 28.

Article continues below advertisement

one of us forgot our tits at home 😜 @sydney_sweeney pic.twitter.com/tcwK2VqtEh — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) November 2, 2025 Source: @sophaller/X Sophie Cunningham poked fun at her body after posing alongside Sydney Sweeney.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sophie_cham/instagram Sophie Cunningham's joke about her lack of assets has gone viral.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Sydney Sweeney has been receiving criticism for the sheer dress she wore to Variety's 'Power of Women' event on October 29.

The former Phoenix Mercury guard's joke comes after the Euphoria actress has been receiving criticism for wearing a bold see-through dress to Variety's Power of Women event on the night of Wednesday, October 29. Megyn Kelly declared her disapproval of the actress' sheer dress during her show the following day. "I object to this," Kelly exclaimed. "I disapprove of the dress she wore because it's completely see through. You can see her entire nipples." "Now, I know this is being universally celebrated online, but I have to say, even though I'm a Sydney Sweeney fan — love the jeans campaign — I thought this is a rare misstep," the journalist said. "Draw the line at areola!"

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Sydney Sweeney's see-through dress turned heads at Variety's 'Power of Women' event on October 29.

The View's Sunny Hostin also admitted that Sweeney's dress made her "uncomfortable" during the Friday, October 31, episode of the show. "I understand the field that she’s in where looks really matter and sexuality may or may not matter, but when you broaden out that conversation, I’m uncomfortable with it," she said. Meanwhile, Hostin's co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin defended the Anyone But You star. "I’m so over the Sydney Sweeney hate. She gets all this criticism of, 'She only gets big parts because of her sexuality and because she shows her big b----,'" said. "She’s a phenomenal actor."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Megyn Kelly and Sunny Hostin both expressed their discomfort with Sweeney's sheer dress.

Jenna Bush Hager also gushed over how "gorgeous" Sweeney looked during the Thursday, October 30, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends. Guest co-host Leanne Morgan also commented, saying "That little thing's got it...I would say, let her little light shine while she can, before she can't show those."