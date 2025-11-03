WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Makes Viral Body Joke After Posing With Sydney Sweeney at NASCAR Championship
Nov. 3 2025, Published 3:10 p.m. ET
Sophie Cunningham made a cheeky quip about her lack of assets compared to Sydney Sweeney in a post that shows the two posing together at the NASCAR Cup Championship in Phoenix on Sunday, November 2.
The WNBA star wrote on X, "one of us forgot our t--- at home." The Indiana Fever player, 29, added a winking emoji and tagged Sweeney, 28.
The former Phoenix Mercury guard's joke comes after the Euphoria actress has been receiving criticism for wearing a bold see-through dress to Variety's Power of Women event on the night of Wednesday, October 29.
Megyn Kelly declared her disapproval of the actress' sheer dress during her show the following day. "I object to this," Kelly exclaimed. "I disapprove of the dress she wore because it's completely see through. You can see her entire nipples."
"Now, I know this is being universally celebrated online, but I have to say, even though I'm a Sydney Sweeney fan — love the jeans campaign — I thought this is a rare misstep," the journalist said. "Draw the line at areola!"
The View's Sunny Hostin also admitted that Sweeney's dress made her "uncomfortable" during the Friday, October 31, episode of the show.
"I understand the field that she’s in where looks really matter and sexuality may or may not matter, but when you broaden out that conversation, I’m uncomfortable with it," she said.
Meanwhile, Hostin's co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin defended the Anyone But You star.
"I’m so over the Sydney Sweeney hate. She gets all this criticism of, 'She only gets big parts because of her sexuality and because she shows her big b----,'" said. "She’s a phenomenal actor."
Jenna Bush Hager also gushed over how "gorgeous" Sweeney looked during the Thursday, October 30, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends.
Guest co-host Leanne Morgan also commented, saying "That little thing's got it...I would say, let her little light shine while she can, before she can't show those."
Sweeney was also recently called out by a comedian for having her b------ on display in Euphoria scenes.
At Matt Rife’s sold-out show at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 29— which Sweeney attended — opener Jackson McQueen joked, "She’s at the pharmacy and her t--- are out — it’s wild."
The White Lotus actress reportedly appeared to be in on the joke, though, and was said to be "doubled over" with laughter.