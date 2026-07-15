Amanda Batula and West Wilson Poke Fun at Pregnancy Rumors After Rumors Swirl: Watch
July 15 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
Amanda Batula and West Wilson appear to be leaning into the pregnancy rumors circulating online.
The former Summer House stars shared a TikTok video on Tuesday, July 14, showing Batula filling a shopping cart with jars of pickles and tubs of vanilla ice cream - two foods commonly associated with pregnancy cravings.
The playful video lacked dialogue, but many followers took it as a direct response to recent speculation that Batula was pregnant.
Amanda Batula and West Wilson Seem to Joke About Rumors in TikTok Video
The video was filmed while the pair shopped at a grocery store, with Wilson seemingly behind the camera.
Batula wore a long pink-and-white striped button-down shirt tucked into her denim shorts while shopping. The oversized top covered her midsection as she placed three jars of pickles, then moved to the freezer aisle, picked up two large containers of vanilla ice cream, and added them to the cart.
Neither Batula nor Wilson directly addressed the pregnancy rumors in the video, leaving fans to interpret the post on their own.
Pregnancy Rumors Started After Wedding Photo Surfaced
The speculation began earlier this month after Batula and Wilson attended a wedding in Montana.
A photo from the event quickly spread on X, prompting some users to question whether Batula was expecting a baby.
In the image, she was standing while wearing a loose green dress. From the angle of the photo - and possibly because of how the fabric fell - some social media users believed it looked as though she had a baby bump.
One person who shared the image wrote, "Holllllddddd awn are my eyes deceiving me."
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Amanda Batula and West Wilson Exit 'Summer House'
Batula's latest TikTok comes nearly two weeks after a source close to Summer House told People that she would not return for Season 11 of the Bravo series. Wilson is also leaving the show, with People confirming his departure on June 15.
Batula has been part of Summer House since its 2017 debut and became a full-time cast member in Season 2. Wilson joined the reality series in Season 8.
Their Romance Sparked Questions Over the Timeline
Batula and Wilson confirmed they were dating on March 31, after Batula's split from her former husband and costar, Kyle Cooke, to whom she was married for four years before announcing their separation in January.
During the three-part Summer House Season 10 reunion, the pair clarified their relationship timeline. They revealed they first kissed in February and did not sleep together until after making their romance official in a joint Instagram statement on March 31.
Following the reunion, Cooke admitted he was still struggling to come to terms with the relationship, especially because he had considered Wilson a close friend.
"Sometimes it doesn't feel real until I see them together," Cooke told People. "This is just not something I can fathom doing to anybody that's close to me. We're a close-knit family, it's like he's banging his sister."