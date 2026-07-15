Amanda Batula and West Wilson Poke Fun at Pregnancy Rumors After Rumors Swirl: Watch

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Amanda Batula and West Wilson Seem to Joke About Rumors in TikTok Video

Source: @amandabatula/Instagram Amanda Batula shopped for pickles and vanilla ice cream in a TikTok video that appeared to poke fun at pregnancy rumors.

The video was filmed while the pair shopped at a grocery store, with Wilson seemingly behind the camera. Batula wore a long pink-and-white striped button-down shirt tucked into her denim shorts while shopping. The oversized top covered her midsection as she placed three jars of pickles, then moved to the freezer aisle, picked up two large containers of vanilla ice cream, and added them to the cart. Neither Batula nor Wilson directly addressed the pregnancy rumors in the video, leaving fans to interpret the post on their own.

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Pregnancy Rumors Started After Wedding Photo Surfaced

Source: @amandabatula/Instagram Amanda Batula and West Wilson appeared together in a playful TikTok that addressed fan speculation.

The speculation began earlier this month after Batula and Wilson attended a wedding in Montana. A photo from the event quickly spread on X, prompting some users to question whether Batula was expecting a baby. In the image, she was standing while wearing a loose green dress. From the angle of the photo - and possibly because of how the fabric fell - some social media users believed it looked as though she had a baby bump. One person who shared the image wrote, "Holllllddddd awn are my eyes deceiving me."

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Amanda Batula and West Wilson Exit 'Summer House'

Source: @westling.conrad/Instagram Amanda Batula and West Wilson leaned into pregnancy rumors after both reportedly exited 'Summer House.'

Batula's latest TikTok comes nearly two weeks after a source close to Summer House told People that she would not return for Season 11 of the Bravo series. Wilson is also leaving the show, with People confirming his departure on June 15. Batula has been part of Summer House since its 2017 debut and became a full-time cast member in Season 2. Wilson joined the reality series in Season 8.

Their Romance Sparked Questions Over the Timeline

Source: @amandabatula/Instagram Amanda Batula and West Wilson continued to make headlines after confirming their romance earlier this year.