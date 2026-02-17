or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoNEWS

Savannah Guthrie's Brother-in-Law Tommaso Cioni Cleared 'in the First Few Days' of Nancy's Disappearance Despite Ashleigh Banfield Claiming He Was a 'Suspect'

Photo of Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie
Source: NBC

Savannah Guthrie's family, including her brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, was cleared 'in the first few days' of investigation, according to the sheriff.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 17 2026, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie's family – including spouses – were cleared as suspects early in the search for Nancy Guthrie, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

The sheriff confirmed to local Tucson’s KOLD 13 News on Monday, February 16, that the Guthrie family members were ruled out as suspects within the "first few days" of the investigation and had been "100 percent cooperative" in the search.

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie's Family Were Ruled Out as Suspects

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.
Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

“Not one single person in the family is a suspect,” the local sheriff added. “So I am telling everyone, effective today, you guys [media] need to knock it off, quit. People are hurting. They are victims. I am saying they are clear. We have cleared them.”

Article continues below advertisement

Sheriff Called It 'Cruel' to Suggest Nancy Guthrie's Family Was Involved

image of Nancy Guthrie had dinner with her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, on the day before she disappeared.
Source: NBC

Nancy Guthrie had dinner with her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, on the day before she disappeared.

Hours earlier, the police sheriff confirmed that the NBC anchor and her family were ruled out as persons of interest in the disappearance of the 84-year-old.

“To be clear … the Guthrie family — to include all siblings and spouses — have been cleared as possible suspects in this case. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” Nanos said in a statement shared via X on Monday. “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Sheriff Defended Savannah Guthrie's Family

Photo of Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said it was his responsibility to protect Savannah Guthrie's family amid the investigation for Nancy Guthrie.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said it was his responsibility to protect Savannah Guthrie's family amid the investigation for Nancy Guthrie.

The local sheriff defended his decision to announce the family wasn't involved in the senior's disappearance, calling it his responsibility to defend them.

“Because sometimes we forget we’re human and we hurt, and kindness matters," he said in a statement on Monday, February 16. "It is every cop’s duty to stand up and be that voice for our victims. I’m not going to sit in silence when others are attacking the innocent. Isn’t that what the badge represents?”

Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen on January 31

Photo of Police are still investigating a possible motive in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Police are still investigating a possible motive in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Nancy was last seen on January 31 after having dinner with her eldest daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her husband, Tommaso. She was reported missing the following day after failing to appear at a regular church livestream with friends.

Only days after Nancy's disappearance, NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield made headlines after reporting that Tommaso was a "prime suspect" in the case. At the time, she claimed she had a source in law enforcement and has stood by her reporting.

Local police are still investigating a possible motive in the case, with the sheriff believing it was a kidnapping rather than a failed burglary.

“This is somebody who’s disappeared from the face of the earth, and now we have a camera that says here’s the person who did this,” he told the Daily Mail on February 16, referring to footage of the suspect released by the FBI last week.

He continued, “And that’s what makes me say this is a kidnapping. The motivation for it is where we get stuck, right? Is it for money? I mean, we had the one demand where they asked for money. But is it really for money, or is it for revenge for something?”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.