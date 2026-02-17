Savannah Guthrie's Brother-in-Law Tommaso Cioni Cleared 'in the First Few Days' of Nancy's Disappearance Despite Ashleigh Banfield Claiming He Was a 'Suspect'

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie's family – including spouses – were cleared as suspects early in the search for Nancy Guthrie, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. The sheriff confirmed to local Tucson’s KOLD 13 News on Monday, February 16, that the Guthrie family members were ruled out as suspects within the "first few days" of the investigation and had been "100 percent cooperative" in the search.

Nancy Guthrie's Family Were Ruled Out as Suspects

Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

“Not one single person in the family is a suspect,” the local sheriff added. “So I am telling everyone, effective today, you guys [media] need to knock it off, quit. People are hurting. They are victims. I am saying they are clear. We have cleared them.”

Sheriff Called It 'Cruel' to Suggest Nancy Guthrie's Family Was Involved

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie had dinner with her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, on the day before she disappeared.

Hours earlier, the police sheriff confirmed that the NBC anchor and her family were ruled out as persons of interest in the disappearance of the 84-year-old. “To be clear … the Guthrie family — to include all siblings and spouses — have been cleared as possible suspects in this case. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” Nanos said in a statement shared via X on Monday. “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”

The Sheriff Defended Savannah Guthrie's Family

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said it was his responsibility to protect Savannah Guthrie's family amid the investigation for Nancy Guthrie.

The local sheriff defended his decision to announce the family wasn't involved in the senior's disappearance, calling it his responsibility to defend them. “Because sometimes we forget we’re human and we hurt, and kindness matters," he said in a statement on Monday, February 16. "It is every cop’s duty to stand up and be that voice for our victims. I’m not going to sit in silence when others are attacking the innocent. Isn’t that what the badge represents?”

Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen on January 31

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Police are still investigating a possible motive in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.