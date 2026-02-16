or
Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Abduction Has Morning TV Shows Pulling Segments About Stars' Relatives Since Nancy Appeared on 'Today' 3 Months Ago

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: nbc

Nancy Guthrie appeared on 'Today' in November 2025.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 16 2026, Updated 2:11 p.m. ET

The abduction of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, could change the landscape of morning television talk shows forever.

Shows like Today and Live With Kelly and Mark often feature cameos from spouses and kids, but insiders predict that things may become more business-like in the wake of Nancy's disappearance.

'It's an Industry-Wide Recalibration'

Photo of Morning TV shows are allegedly cutting family-related segments after Savannah Guthrie's mom's abduction.
Source: nbc

Morning TV shows are allegedly cutting family-related segments after Savannah Guthrie's mom's abduction.

"It’s an industry-wide recalibration," a media executive told Rob Shuter's Substack. "When real life becomes frightening, the ‘we’re one big family’ model feels riskier."

A senior morning producer shared "there were at least three family tie-ins pulled this week," noting the atmosphere in the studio "suddenly feels different."

Savannah Guthrie's Mom Filmed 'Today' in Arizona

Photo of In November 2025, Savannah Guthrie's mom and sister filmed a segment with her for 'Today.'
Source: nbc

In November 2025, Savannah Guthrie's mom and sister filmed a segment with her for 'Today.'

As OK! reported, just three months before Nancy's disappearance, she filmed a six-minute "Homecoming" segment for Today in her hometown.

"I'm proud when I say I'm from Tucson, Arizona. I grew up there, went to college there," Savannah shared. "My mom still lives there."

"The best thing is coming home and seeing you guys," the TV star told her mom and sister Annie Guthrie as they ate at a local Mexican restaurant.

Savannah Guthrie

Photo of Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

Now that Nancy has been missing for two weeks, a third source spilled to the outlet, "No one wants to blur the line between storytelling and exposure right now."

The insider said the situation is a "wake-up call," and though "the human touch" to morning TV "isn’t going away... the access might."

When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?

Photo of Police are looking for a male suspect who disabled Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera on February 1.
Source: mega

Police are looking for a male suspect who disabled Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera on February 1.

Nancy, 84, was last seen on the night of January 31 after having dinner at daughter Annie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni's nearby home. She was dropped off at her house by a family member and reported missing the next day when she failed to show up to her friend's place to watch a church service's livestream.

Authorities recovered doorbell camera footage that showed a man disabling the device, but since his face was concealed with a ski mask, his identity remains unknown.

Photo of Savannah Guthrie believes her mom is still alive despite the kidnapper providing no proof of life.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie believes her mom is still alive despite the kidnapper providing no proof of life.

Local sheriff Chris Nanos recently admitted they're unsure of a motive other than money, as the alleged kidnapper demanded $6 million in Bitcoin.

Though Savannah and her siblings issued a social media video to say they would pay if they receive proof their mother is alive, nothing progressed.

The state of Nancy's well-being remains unknown, though drops of her blood were discovered at her front door. The mother-of-three uses a pacemaker and takes daily medication for survival, but the NBC anchor believes her mother is still alive.

Savannah has shared a few social media videos pleading for her return.

