Savannah Guthrie's Family 'Cleared as Possible Suspects' in Investigation Into Mom Nancy's Disappearance

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie's family has not been named as suspects in the ongoing investigation involving their matriarch, Nancy. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos shared that the Today show anchor's family has not raised any red flags in the 84-year-old's disappearance case.

Article continues below advertisement

Sheriff Chris Nanos Shared a New Update

A statement from Sheriff Chris Nanos on the Nancy Guthrie Investigation: pic.twitter.com/YfhQSPkrFJ — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 16, 2026 Source: @PimaSheriff/X Sheriff Chris Nanos noted that Savannah Guthrie's family has been cleared in the case.

“To be clear … the Guthrie family — to include all siblings and spouses — have been cleared as possible suspects in this case. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” the officer wrote on X February 16. “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple… please, I’m begging you the media to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism," the Sheriff continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie hasn't been seen since February 1.

Nancy was reported missing by her family on February 1 after she didn't show up for church mass in her hometown of Tucson, Ariz. She was last seen the day prior by her other daughter, Annie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni. On Monday, Chris also told Daily Mail how he believes Nancy was kidnapped.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The FBI Released Camera Footage of a Suspect Last Week

Source: NBC The suspect was described as being a male with an 'average build.'

“This is somebody who’s disappeared from the face of the earth, and now we have a camera that says here’s the person who did this,” he said, referencing the FBI footage from Nancy's home surveillance camera that was uncovered earlier this month. The police officer went on: "And that’s what makes me say this is a kidnapping. The motivation for it is where we get stuck, right? Is it for money? I mean, we had the one demand where they asked for money. But is it really for money, or is it for revenge for something?” The Pima County Sheriff's Department previously claimed the possible suspect is probably “a male, approximately 5’9’’ – 5’10’’ tall, with an average build.”

The Guthries Have Received 4 Ransom Notes So Far

View this post on Instagram Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The 'Today' show anchor shared a new video to her mother's kidnappers.