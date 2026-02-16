Savannah Guthrie's Family 'Cleared as Possible Suspects' in Investigation Into Mom Nancy's Disappearance
Savannah Guthrie's family has not been named as suspects in the ongoing investigation involving their matriarch, Nancy.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos shared that the Today show anchor's family has not raised any red flags in the 84-year-old's disappearance case.
Sheriff Chris Nanos Shared a New Update
“To be clear … the Guthrie family — to include all siblings and spouses — have been cleared as possible suspects in this case. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” the officer wrote on X February 16.
“To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple… please, I’m begging you the media to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism," the Sheriff continued.
Nancy was reported missing by her family on February 1 after she didn't show up for church mass in her hometown of Tucson, Ariz.
She was last seen the day prior by her other daughter, Annie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni.
On Monday, Chris also told Daily Mail how he believes Nancy was kidnapped.
The FBI Released Camera Footage of a Suspect Last Week
“This is somebody who’s disappeared from the face of the earth, and now we have a camera that says here’s the person who did this,” he said, referencing the FBI footage from Nancy's home surveillance camera that was uncovered earlier this month.
The police officer went on: "And that’s what makes me say this is a kidnapping. The motivation for it is where we get stuck, right? Is it for money? I mean, we had the one demand where they asked for money. But is it really for money, or is it for revenge for something?”
The Pima County Sheriff's Department previously claimed the possible suspect is probably “a male, approximately 5’9’’ – 5’10’’ tall, with an average build.”
The Guthries Have Received 4 Ransom Notes So Far
Several ransom notes were sent to news outlets and to Savannah, 54, with the fourth one being emailed to TMZ on February 16.
The NBC broadcaster and her family have repeatedly released emotional plea videos to urge the individuals responsible for their mom's kidnapping to bring her home.
“It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe and I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is, that it’s never too late,” Savannah said in one clip shared on social media February 15. "Bring her home. It’s never too late to do the next right thing."