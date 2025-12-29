or
Tommy Lee Shows Off 'Hot' Wife Brittany Furlan in Steamy Topless Snap Months After Catfishing Drama

Photo of Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee couldn't resist boasting about his 'hot' wife, Brittany Furlan.

Dec. 29 2025, Published 4:34 p.m. ET

Tommy Lee showed off his “hot wife,” Brittany Furlan, with a racy topless photo.

“Dang my new gardener is f------ hot,” Lee, 63, captioned an image posted to his Instagram on Sunday, December 28.

Tommy Lee Shared Racy Photo of Wife Brittany Furlan

Photo of Tommy Lee shared a racy picture of his wife, Brittany Furlan.
Source: @tommylee/Instagram

Tommy Lee shared a racy picture of his wife, Brittany Furlan.

In the photo, Furlan, 39, posed in a serene Japanese-style garden, using a single oversized leaf to cover her chest. The Vine star's dark hair was styled in a bouncy blowout, wearing only skin-tight black capri leggings and flip-flops, as she gave the camera a playful look.

“Brittany looking beautiful as always,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another admirer added, “She is beyond HOT!!! @brittanyfurlan 🔥🔥🔥.”

Fans Couldn't Help But Bring Up Catfishing Scandal

Photo of Brittany Furlan was catfished by someone posing to be Ronnie Radke.
Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram

Brittany Furlan was catfished by someone posing to be Ronnie Radke.

On the other hand, some couldn’t resist bringing up Falling in Reverse singer Ronnie Radke, who was at the center of a catfishing scandal involving the married couple last year.

“I thought this was Ronnie Radke’s girl,” one follower pointed out, as a second person noted, "Dang, remember when she was trying to get with Ronnie Radke.”

Brittany Furlan

Brittany Furlan Revealed She Was Catfished Earlier This Year

Photo of Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee faced major marital problems earlier this year after Furlan was catfished.
Source: MEGA

Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee faced major marital problems earlier this year after Furlan was catfished.

Furlan revealed earlier this year that she had been catfished by someone posing on Snapchat as the "Popular Monster" singer, 42.

"Obviously, I'm in a hotel right now. I've been going through a really tough time in my marriage, which was none of anyone's f------ business, but he's made it everyone's business," she said in a lengthy TikTok on May 17. "Basically, I told my husband everything. I said, you know, 'I've been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat — he says it's not him, cool, whatever — 'cause I'm a good person.' I mean, I'm not a good person for talking to someone while married. I've been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, whatever."

The Falling in Reverse frontman broke his silence on the situation after pressure from the Mötley Crüe drummer, noting Lee "wouldn't stop yelling" at him, thinking he was having an affair with his wife when he wasn't.

Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee Are Stronger After Scandal

Photo of Brittany Furlan admitted the catfishing scandal made their relationship stronger.
Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram

Brittany Furlan admitted the catfishing scandal made their relationship stronger.

Lee and Furlan, who tied the knot in 2019, have since moved past the incident, with the content creator admitting the drama ultimately made them stronger.

“All of this happening has weirdly brought us together, which is really strange,” Furlan shared on her "This Is the Worst" podcast in June. “I think we really faced like, ‘Oh what would life really be like without each other.’”

