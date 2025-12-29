Tommy Lee Shows Off 'Hot' Wife Brittany Furlan in Steamy Topless Snap Months After Catfishing Drama

Article continues below advertisement

Tommy Lee showed off his “hot wife,” Brittany Furlan, with a racy topless photo. “Dang my new gardener is f------ hot,” Lee, 63, captioned an image posted to his Instagram on Sunday, December 28.

Tommy Lee Shared Racy Photo of Wife Brittany Furlan

Source: @tommylee/Instagram Tommy Lee shared a racy picture of his wife, Brittany Furlan.

In the photo, Furlan, 39, posed in a serene Japanese-style garden, using a single oversized leaf to cover her chest. The Vine star's dark hair was styled in a bouncy blowout, wearing only skin-tight black capri leggings and flip-flops, as she gave the camera a playful look. “Brittany looking beautiful as always,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another admirer added, “She is beyond HOT!!! @brittanyfurlan 🔥🔥🔥.”

Fans Couldn't Help But Bring Up Catfishing Scandal

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram Brittany Furlan was catfished by someone posing to be Ronnie Radke.

On the other hand, some couldn’t resist bringing up Falling in Reverse singer Ronnie Radke, who was at the center of a catfishing scandal involving the married couple last year. “I thought this was Ronnie Radke’s girl,” one follower pointed out, as a second person noted, "Dang, remember when she was trying to get with Ronnie Radke.”

Brittany Furlan Revealed She Was Catfished Earlier This Year

Source: MEGA Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee faced major marital problems earlier this year after Furlan was catfished.

Furlan revealed earlier this year that she had been catfished by someone posing on Snapchat as the "Popular Monster" singer, 42. "Obviously, I'm in a hotel right now. I've been going through a really tough time in my marriage, which was none of anyone's f------ business, but he's made it everyone's business," she said in a lengthy TikTok on May 17. "Basically, I told my husband everything. I said, you know, 'I've been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat — he says it's not him, cool, whatever — 'cause I'm a good person.' I mean, I'm not a good person for talking to someone while married. I've been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, whatever." The Falling in Reverse frontman broke his silence on the situation after pressure from the Mötley Crüe drummer, noting Lee "wouldn't stop yelling" at him, thinking he was having an affair with his wife when he wasn't.

Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee Are Stronger After Scandal

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram Brittany Furlan admitted the catfishing scandal made their relationship stronger.