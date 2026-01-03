Tommy Lee Jones' Friends 'Terrified' Daughter Victoria Would Become 'Next Nick Reiner' Before Shocking Death: She 'Had a History With Substances' 

Article continues below advertisement

Tommy Lee Jones' friends were concerned about his daughter Victoria's well-being leading up to her shocking death. Victoria — who was found dead at a California hotel on New Year's Day — reportedly feuded with her famous parents, leading those in her inner circle to believe she'd "become the next Nick Reiner." The chilling comparison comes less than a month after Nick, 32, allegedly murdered his mother and father, Michele and Rob Reiner.

Friends of Victoria Jones Worried 'Addiction Would Take Over'

Source: Nick Reiner/YouTube Nick Reiner has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after the deaths of his parents.

“We were all terrified she was headed for disaster and could potentially hurt someone she loved,” a friend of Tommy Lee's explained to gossip columnist Rob Schuter. “Victoria had a history with substances. She was brilliant one minute, and then the addiction would take over. Her rage toward her parents was intense — nothing seemed to reach her, and it made all of us worry.” According to Broadcastify dispatch audio obtained by a news outlet, the 911 call depicted paramedics responding to a "code 3 for the overdose" and "color change" of Victoria's body. “It was fentanyl-related,” a senior San Francisco police officer said, per Schuter's Substack. “People get all their drugs with fentanyl now. Everything is laced. It’s tragic.”

Victoria Jones Was Arrested 3 Times Last Year

Source: MEGA Victoria Jones was confirmed dead on New Year's Day.

Victoria has a long-standing history with the law. She was arrested three times in 2025, including for drug possession, DUI, domestic battery and elder abuse. “She kept getting in trouble, and every time her parents would rescue her,” a family friend spilled. “But the pull of addiction is merciless.” Although she had "charisma" and "brains," "drugs and anger toward her family took that from her. It’s a tragedy that no one should have to endure,” per a former co-worker.

Inside Victoria Jones' Shocking Death

Source: MEGA Victoria Jones is the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones.

Victoria was found lying on the 14th floor of the Fairmont hotel in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, January 1. The guest who discovered her thought she had passed out due to intoxication and reportedly called emergency responders to the scene. Staff members tried to perform CPR, but Victoria was pronounced dead on the scene when paramedics arrived. The San Francisco Police Department also came to investigate at approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday. As of right now, there is no indication that the death was by suicide. She was 34 at the time of her passing.

Victoria Jones Followed in Her Father's Footsteps

Source: MEGA Victoria Jones was arrested three times in 2025.