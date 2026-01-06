or
Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Insists She's the 'Only Victim of Harassment' After Ronnie Radke Files Bombshell Restraining Order

Photo of Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan and Ronnie Radke
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, responded after rapper Ronnie Radke filed a temporary restraining order against her amid harassment claims.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 6 2026, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

Brittany Furlan fired back after Ronnie Radke hit her with a temporary restraining order, calling the rapper’s legal move “frivolous.”

“Ms. Furlan is offended to find out this petition was filed because the only victim of harassment is her,” her lawyer wrote in a statement obtained by a news outlet. “We will take all legal measures to defend against this frivolous lawsuit and request that Ms. Furlan be protected from further harassment and threats by the petitioner.”

Ronnie Radke Filed Temporary Restraining Order Against Brittany Furlan

Photo of Ronnie Radke filed for a temporary restraining order on Monday, January 5.
Source: MEGA

Ronnie Radke filed for a temporary restraining order on Monday, January 5.

The Falling in Reverse frontman, 42, filed a petition on Monday, January 5, accusing the Vine star, 39, of repeated harassment both online and in person.

Radke alleged that Furlan, who has been married to Tommy Lee since 2019, showed up at his home and even followed him to a doctor’s appointment despite ignoring her numerous messages.

According to the filing, she waited outside during the appointment, staring at him, prompting Radke to ask the court to order Furlan to stay at least 100 yards away.

The Temporary Restraining Order Was Denied

Photo of Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee tied the knot in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee tied the knot in 2019.

The temporary restraining order was denied on Tuesday, January 6, after a court clerk ruled it wasn’t an emergency order, and a judge will weigh in with a final ruling on January 23.

The drama first erupted last year when Furlan went public with the catfishing scandal, revealing she had been communicating online with someone posing as Radke.

Brittany Furlan

Brittany Furlan Went Public With Catfishing Scandal in May 2025

Photo of Brittany Furlan first went public with the scandal in May 2025.
Source: MEGA

Brittany Furlan first went public with the scandal in May 2025.

"Obviously, I'm in a hotel right now. I've been going through a really tough time in my marriage, which was none of anyone's f------ business, but he's made it everyone's business," she said in a lengthy TikTok on May 17, 2025. "Basically, I told my husband everything. I said, you know, 'I've been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat — he says it's not him, cool, whatever — 'cause I'm a good person.' I mean, I'm not a good person for talking to someone while married. I've been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, whatever."

Brittany Furlan Rehashed Issues Recently

Photo of Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan remain married.
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan remain married.

At the time, Radke denied any involvement in the situation and contacted the FBI.

Over the weekend, Furlan revisited the situation and made new claims against the rocker, saying she now believes she wasn’t actually catfished. She also reached out to some of his underage fans to hear about their alleged inappropriate experiences with him.

