Tony Bennett's Memory 'Took a Turn for the Worse' Prior to Death at 96: 'Singing Made Him Feel Good'

At the time, the source noted the musician's memory had "taken a turn for the worse," but "singing made him feel good. It was part of his ongoing therapy."

He also loved to spend time with the "Poker Face" star, 37, whom he met at a benefit concert in 2011. “He lights up whenever he sees her,” said the insider. “She was so honored to walk him off stage for the last time.”

Part of Bennett's routine included being with his wife, Susan Benedetto, in their New York City apartment. “Tony spent his days mostly relaxing, listening to music, sitting and chatting with Susan, whom he adored,” the confidante spilled. “He wasn't the old active and talkative Tony, but he spoke to his children and grandchildren whenever he could."