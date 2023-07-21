Legendary Singer Tony Bennett Dead at 96 After Grueling Alzheimer's Battle

Bennett is recognized as one of the greatest singers of all time — and proved the title to be true when his album Duets II landed itself as No. 1 on the Billboard 200 list back in 2011, when the icon was 85 years old.

The "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" vocalist was first diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016, but kept his heartbreaking health woes hidden from the public until 2021.