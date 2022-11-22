Tony Hawk Shares He 'Got Back On My Skateboard' Too Soon After Breaking His Leg, Admits He Should Have Listened To His Wife

He continued, "I was too cavalier in my approach to skating shortly after my injury, ignoring all warning signs - pain, mostly - and ended up shifting the bone placement that never allowed it to fuse properly. I don’t blame anybody but myself for this major setback, and I would turn back time if it was a viable option. So I go back in for surgery next week to have my bone repositioned in hopes that it will heal properly this time around. I am thankful to get a 'do-over' of sorts, and hopeful that I can make a fuller recovery this time by having more patience and less expectations. The silver lining to this disappointing news is that I was able to do a lot of skating (and some advanced tricks) without a solid bone to stand on; I should be able to do a lot more with a fully formed femur. It’s gonna be a slow, delicate process in the coming months but I plan to emerge stronger, wiser and more thankful than ever. Swipe to see the irony of the last trick I [re]learned before finding out that I’ll be starting over: a *literal* boneless one."