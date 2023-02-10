Tony Hawk Is 'On The Right Path To A Full Recovery' After Breaking Femur: 'I Have A Do-Over'

Since the entrepreneur's injury had him sidelined for a while, his latest partnership with Qunol made perfect sense and helped him get stronger each day.

"I was a user of the product before they approached me, so it was pretty easy for me to be honest in my endorsement," he shares. "I started taking it for my high cholesterol almost 10 years ago. I've been using it and they hit me up for a partnership, and I sent them a short video back with me with the bottle since I was using it that day. I'm older now and I need that thing to keep up with my heart health and also to stay active. My dad had pretty bad cholesterol and heart disease, and I saw him not take care of himself. By the time he was my age, he had two heart attacks. So I had an example of what not to do. I am still pretty active, but I also know I need to take care of my heart."